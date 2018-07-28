Palestinian Teenager Dies after Being Shot from Israeli Army

A Gaza teenager died of his wounds on Saturday after being shot by Israeli troops during protests along the border.

Mohmen al-Hams, 17, has succumbed to his wounds, after an Israeli sniper shot him in the chest during protests in the occupied Gaza Strip yesterday. Israeli forces killed three Palestinians yesterday, including two children.https://t.co/aTBH07DsLjhttps://t.co/uD7U87kxVZ pic.twitter.com/0eGJTq0tZn — Ben White (@benabyad) July 28, 2018

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory in a statement identified him as Mohmen al-Hams, 17. He was shot in the chest during protests near the southern Gaza town of Rafah on Friday.

The Most Moral Army™ in The Only Democracy™ manages to shoot Palestinians *by mistake*, ALL THE TIME. And then to exonerate itself completely. How utterly shameful. #GreatReturnMarch

Israeli army to clear itself of wrongdoing in Gaza slayings https://t.co/MrAG4aiojC — IPSC (@ipsc48) July 27, 2018

Troops shot dead two other Palestinians during Friday’s protests.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)