Palestinian Teenager Dies after Being Shot from Israeli Army

July 28, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinians taking part in the Great March of Return. (Photo: Abdallah Al Jamal)

A Gaza teenager died of his wounds on Saturday after being shot by Israeli troops during protests along the border.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory in a statement identified him as Mohmen al-Hams, 17. He was shot in the chest during protests near the southern Gaza town of Rafah on Friday.

Troops shot dead two other Palestinians during Friday’s protests.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)

