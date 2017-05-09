Palestinian Wedding at Sit-in Tent Expresses Solidarity with Hunger-Strikers

May 9 2017 / 5:26 am
Al-Lolo: "There is no better place to get married, amid the prisoners’ hunger strike, than the sit-in tent.” (Photo: Maan)

A Palestinian couple in Gaza performed their wedding on Monday at a sit-in tent, that had been set up in solidarity with some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners currently on mass hunger strike, as a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the prisoners.

During the wedding of Saed al-Lolo and Kholud Darwish, guests of the wedding and the protesters took pictures with the couple – who stood inside a cage, symbolic of a prison cell – while shouting slogans in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners.

Al-Lolo, the groom, told Ma’an that “there is no better place to get married, amid the prisoners’ hunger strike, than the sit-in tent.”

Sit-in tents have sprouted up across the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza strip in solidarity with the prisoners, who entered their 22 day of hunger strike on Monday.

The prisoners have been protesting to put an end to the practice of arbitrary administrative detention, torture, ill-treatment, medical negligence, solitary confinement, and the deprivation of basic rights such as family visits and the right to education.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

