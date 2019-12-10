Palestinians in Hebron Hold Strike to Protest Jewish Settlement Expansion (VIDEO)

Palestinians in the occupied city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) staged a general strike to protest Israeli plans to expand illegal settlements in the city.

Israel is planning to create a large settlement bloc in the old town of Hebron where a number of Israeli settlers have already occupied buildings. The planned bloc will be placed in Hebron’s wholesale market in the old section of the city.

🇵🇸#Palestine || Israel forces attack protesters in Hebron Israeli occupation forces violently attacked #Palestinian protesters in the southern occupied West Bank city of Hebron yesterday amid a general strike over Israeli settlement activity and the illegal separation wall. pic.twitter.com/TrvfLFALhw — Jasmine 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@Jasmine_Omar1) December 10, 2019

The move caused anger amongst Palestinians who have protested against the settlement expansion, along with Israel’s targeting of Hebron’s infamous Ibrahimi Mosque.

Israel has occupied the West Bank illegally since 1967, and commits various abuses against Palestinian civilians, human rights groups say.

Palestinians Strike Against Israeli Settlement Plan in Hebron – https://t.co/1Zk2bBLksj #Israel — theleftchapter (@theleftchapter) December 10, 2019

More than 600,000 Israeli Jews live in settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, in constructions considered illegal under international law.

Israeli forces and JEWISH settlers routinely harass Palestinians in the occupied territories through harming and killing civilians, demolishing homes, poisoning livestock, vandalizing property and other forms of violence.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)