Palestinians in Hebron Hold Strike to Protest Jewish Settlement Expansion (VIDEO)

December 10, 2019 News, Videos
Palestinians in Hebron staged a general strike to protest illegal settlement expansion. (Photo: via Social Media)

Palestinians in the occupied city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) staged a general strike to protest Israeli plans to expand illegal settlements in the city.

Israel is planning to create a large settlement bloc in the old town of Hebron where a number of Israeli settlers have already occupied buildings. The planned bloc will be placed in Hebron’s wholesale market in the old section of the city.

The move caused anger amongst Palestinians who have protested against the settlement expansion, along with Israel’s targeting of Hebron’s infamous Ibrahimi Mosque.

Israel has occupied the West Bank illegally since 1967, and commits various abuses against Palestinian civilians, human rights groups say.

More than 600,000 Israeli Jews live in settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, in constructions considered illegal under international law.

Israeli forces and JEWISH settlers routinely harass Palestinians in the occupied territories through harming and killing civilians, demolishing homes, poisoning livestock, vandalizing property and other forms of violence.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

