Palestinians Protest against New Income Tax Laws (VIDEO)

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in the West Bank cities of Ramallah and Hebron (Al-Khalil) yesterday to reject the Social Security Law which will come in to effect this month.

Workers and activists said the open sit-ins will continue until the Palestinian government responds to their demands.

The Palestinian Cabinet announced earlier this week that the law will be implemented in accordance with the timeframe issued by the Social Security Corporation board of directors starting with the organizations that have more than 200 employees.

The Palestinian Non-Governmental Organisations Network (PNGO), one of several bodies which opposed the law in its original form in 2016, last week called for a broad national dialogue on all proposed amendments to the legislation.

PNGO demanded amendments to the minimum wage in accordance with the increasing living costs since 2013.

According to the new law, all workers are subject to the same percentage of contribution to the Social Security Corporation, with no clauses which provide for workers who receive minimum wage.

Additionally, the families of Palestinians killed by the Israeli occupation may not be eligible to receive benefits from the Social Security Corporation which limits benefactors to those who have lost a family member to natural causes or “due to work injury”.

