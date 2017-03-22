PCHR: In ‘Excessive Use of Lethal Force’, Israeli Forces Kill Gaza Teen

Mar 22 2017 / 5:43 pm
Israeli occupation tanks and bulldozers at the Gaza border. (Photo: File)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Center for Human Rights condemned in a statement Israel’s killing of a Palestinian teen and wounding another child to the south of the Gaza Strip today. The killing to place near the border fence with Israel in al-Shokah village, east of Rafah City.

PCHR noted that its investigations emphasized that “the shelling incident violates the principle of necessity and distinction during which the use of force was excessive, especially the victims were only civilians and unarmed.”

According to PCHR’s investigations and the testimony of an eyewitness, Israeli forces fired around 15 artillery shells at 3 Palestinian civilians, “who were only 300 meters away from the above-mentioned fence.”

According to the eyewitness, “those civilians intended to sneak into Israel for work. The artillery shells directly hit one of them namely Yousif Sha’ban Ahmed Abu ‘Azrah (16), from al-Shabourah refugee camp in Rafah City, to the upper part of his body.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Wahid ‘Atallah al-‘Akar (25), from Yibna refugee camp in Rafah, sustained shrapnel wounds to the chest and abdomen. The child died on the spot while al-‘Akar was transferred to the European Hospital in Khan Younis due to his serious wounds.”

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said: “the Palestinian Liaison told the PRCS they received information from the Israeli Liaison there is a dead body in the aforementioned area. The PRCS immediately headed to the scene to find the child’s dead body 300 meters away from the fence while they found al-‘Akar lying around 500 meters away from the fence.”

PCHR strongly condemned the crime, “which further proves the continued use of excessive force by Israeli forces against Palestinian civilians in disregard for their lives.”

PCHR called upon the international community “to take immediate and effective action”.

PCHR concluded by saying, “these grave breaches constitute war crimes under Article 147 of the same Convention and Protocol (I) Additional to the Geneva Conventions to guarantee the right to protection for Palestinians civilians in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt).”

(PalestineChronicle.com)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Mar 22 2017 . Filed under News, slider . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors