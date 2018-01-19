PLO Calls on EU to Take Effective Political Steps to Salvage Peace (VIDEO)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a joint press conference with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini, Brussels, Belgium. (Photo: Anadolu Agency via MEMO)

Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Saeb Erekat Thursday called on the European Union (EU) to take effective political steps to save peace in the region.

This came during a meeting with representatives of the EU countries at the PLO’s headquarters in Ramallah, in which he briefed them on the latest political developments and the outcomes of the PLO’s Central Council meeting.

He called on the EU to protect the principles and the human rights’ system that it has built over the years, by translating and embodying its firm position on the two-state solution based on the 1967 borders and recognizing East Jerusalem as the capital of a recognized State of Palestine.

Erekat reiterated the PLO’s position that the United States’ has lost eligibility to play the role of peace broker after its illegal recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the occupying Power, and praised the position of the EU in the Security Council and the General Assembly against US President Donald Trump’s decision.

He said: “The US administration’s rejection of international law constitutes a threat to the international system as a whole, and would drag the region and the world into an endless wave of wars and international chaos. Its decision to cut aid to UNRWA will contribute to increasing despair and extremism. Funding UNRWA is a collective international responsibility and the solution can only be achieved through law and international community.”

Erekat called on the EU to support UNRWA and bridge the gap created by the US in its budget for the refugees’ issue.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

