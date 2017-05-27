Prisoners Announce Suspension of Hunger Strike

Marwan Barghouti's wife, Fadwa, launches sit in strike near Yasser Arafat grave in support of prisoner hunger strikers. (Photo: via Twitter)

The hunger striking Palestinian detainees in various Israeli prisons have suspended their hunger strike, on Saturday at dawn, after a 20-hour session of talks, led by imprisoned legislator Marwan Barghouthi, and other senior political prisoners, with the Israeli Prison Authority.

The head of the Palestinian Detainees’ Committee Issa Qaraqe, and the head of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society Qaddoura Fares, said in a press release that the detainees have reached an agreement with the Israeli authorities, regarding their legitimate demands, and have officially suspended their strike.

They added that the agreement came after extensive talks between detained leaders and the prison authority, lasting for twenty hours.

The talks and the subsequent agreement came although Israel kept refusing any negotiations with detainees, especially with Marwan Barghouthi.

The hunger strike, held by 1800 detainees, started on April 17th, which also marks the Palestinian Prisoners’ Day’, and for 41 days, Israel believed that the strike will fail, and escalated its assaults and violations against the detainees, who remained steadfast, despite the life-threatening conditions many of them faced.

The agreement came just as the Muslims in Palestine, and around the world, began the holy month of Ramadan.

(International Middle East Center, PC, Social Media)