Prominent US Human Rights Campaigners Denied Entry Into Israel

May 3, 2018 Blog, News
Two US human rights advocates were denied entry into Israel. (Photo: via Twitter)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Vincent Warren, executive director of the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR), and Katherine Franke, chair of CCR’s board and Sulzbacher Professor of Law, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at Columbia University, were both deported to New York on April 29 after being interrogated for 14 hours at Ben Gurion International Airport and denied entry into Israel.

The two activists were members of an American human rights delegation to Israel and the West Bank. The rest of the “Justice Delegation” was allowed in.

Sabine Haddad, Israel’s Population, Immigration and Border Authority (PIBA) spokesperson, told +972 that Franke was barred entry because of her affiliation with the BDS Movement and Warren because he ‘lied’ about the reason for his trip.

These episodes became increasingly frequent after the implementation of the Israeli Anti-BDS travel ban, allowing the interior minister to deny entry to Israel to foreign nationals who “knowingly issued a public call to boycott the State of Israel,” “pledged to participate in said boycott” or acted on behalf of a group or an organization that have done so.

(PalestineChronicle.com)

