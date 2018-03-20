Ramzy Baroud’s Book Tour: ‘The Palestinian Saga as It Has Never Been Told Before’ (VIDEO)

Palestinian author, editor and journalist, Dr. Ramzy Baroud had embarked on a global book tour to promote his latest volume, ‘The Last Earth: A Palestinian Story.’ The first leg of the tour will take him to ten countries in four continents.

Spanning decades and encompassing war, mass exodus, epic migrations and the search for individual and collective identity, ‘The Last Earth’ tells the story of modern Palestine through the memories of those who have lived it.

An intimate portrait of Palestine: Ramzy Baroud's 'The Last Earth: A People's Story of Palestine' https://t.co/kgGuowAp3P pic.twitter.com/ObvypzjD9m — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) March 20, 2018

Baroud’s latest book, published by Pluto Press in London and distributed by the University of Chicago Press in the US, was released on February 2o. Several language editions of the book are currently being prepared, including French and Italian, among other languages.

After the book launch in Olympia, Washington State and several events in Seattle and Canada, Baroud is now traveling in the UK, Austria and the Netherlands.

The worldwide tour will also take him to Australia, New Zealand and South Africa in coming months.

Ordinary Palestinians and Palestinian refugees have rarely narrated their own history. In this groundbreaking book, Baroud draws on dozens of interviews to produce vivid, intimate and beautifully written accounts of Palestinian lives.

Using the same empathetic and lyrical approach, he is now revealing the human dimensions of the Palestinian saga on every event of his book tour.

“The Palestinian people already have a voice, a strong and an articulate one,” he says. “But there are many obstacles that prevent Palestinians, especially refugees from being heard. Along with other Palestinian historians, I am are trying to create platforms to convey the reality of Palestinian past and present, and aspirations for the future.”

A history of modern Palestine Excerpts from @RamzyBaroud's THE LAST EARTH – Gulf News https://t.co/KDTDN2hkq2 pic.twitter.com/MnNy6rN3sE — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) March 20, 2018

With endorsements from Dr. Salman Abu Sitta, Professors Ilan Pappe and Noam Chomsky, among other leading intellectuals, ‘The Last Earth’ have received wide praise, despite its recent launch.

(PC, Social Media)