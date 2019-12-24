Report: Injured Palestinian Boy was Left Bleeding as Israeli Medics Looked on

December 24, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Nassim Abu Roumi, 14, was shot and killed by Israeli police near the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. (Photo: via Twitter)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to medical records obtained by the Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz, a 16-year-old Palestinian boy was denied medical attention for more than half an hour, although he was seriously wounded and bleeding on the ground.

The boy, who remained unidentified, was reportedly shot by the police on August 15, after he allegedly tried to stab a police officer in the occupied Palestinian city of East Jerusalem. 

Another Palestinian minor was also killed by the Israeli occupation police in the same incident. 

Israeli authorities claimed that they were under the impression that the boy had already died of his wounds. 

The teen “lay in a big puddle of blood for half an hour, believed to have been died (sic) of his wounds. While transferring him to an ambulance, spontaneous breathing was detected”, medical records obtained by Haaretz have claimed.

The Palestinian boy was later moved to the Prison Service hospital and charged with attempted murder.

“It is difficult to trust Israeli sources in these cases,” said Palestine Chronicle editor and journalist Ramzy Baroud. “We have seen time and again wounded Palestinians left bleeding on the ground, ambulances denied access to injured Palestinians and even, as in the case of Bassem Abu Rahmeh, Palestinians being shot in cold blood while wounded”.

According to the Israeli human rights group B’tselem, “at the end of October 2019, 185 Palestinian minors were held in Israeli prisons as security detainees and prisoners, including one under the age of 14.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)

