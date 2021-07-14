Israeli Army Demolishes Palestinian Bedouin Community’s Homes near Ramallah

July 14, 2021 Blog, News
Israeli forces seize water tank in the Bedouin community of Al-Qabbun. (Photo: via WAFA)

Israeli forces Wednesday morning demolished 11 Palestinian homes in the Bedouin community of al-Qabbun, near Ramallah, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Fares Ka‘abneh, a media activist, told WAFA that a large Israeli military unit escorted lift lorries to the community, located near the village of al-Mughayyer, demolished 11 homes and seized their contents.

Israeli soldiers also seized tractors, water tankers and solar power units.

The Israeli occupation authorities have been targeting the Bedouin communities, north and east of Ramallah, for decades in order to displace them and make room for colonial settlement construction that separate the Jordan Valley from the West Bank.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

