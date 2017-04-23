Report: Israeli Soldiers Open Fire at Mentally Disabled Palestinian Women

A Jewish settler in the occupied city of al-Khalil (Hebron) harasses a Palestinian woman. (Photo: File)

Israeli occupation soldiers opened fire at a disabled Palestinian young woman though she posed no threat to them, a human rights report revealed on Friday.

Legal adviser on Israeli violations, lawyer Naela Atiya, urged the Israeli Internal Security Minister “to launch an immediate probe into a shooting attack targeting the disabled Palestinian girl Manar Mujahed, aged 30, that left her paralyzed,” PIC noted.

According to Atiyeh, Israeli border cops opened fire at mentally disabled Manar, from Occupied Jerusalem, on February 27, 2017, leaving her bleeding and crying for help as she rushed to her father to save her, PIC reported.

Israeli soldiers open fire at mentally disabled Palestinian girl https://t.co/Usb1Sic9Ur — Palestine Zone (@Palestine_Zone) April 21, 2017

“Her father, a bus driver, was parking near the military checkpoint where Manar was shot. He saw her from afar and did not recognize her at first sight,” the lawyer said.

According to the lawyer, moments later, “the Israeli soldiers handcuffed the bleeding girl with iron chains at the hospital, where they found out that she was mentally disabled.”

“Manar went back home on a wheelchair, after her health condition had taken a turn for the worse. She has become physically disabled and cannot stand on her feet as a result of the bullets that penetrated her thigh and hip,” noted the lawyer.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)