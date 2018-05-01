Saudi Crown Prince to Palestinians: ‘Accept the Deal or Shut Up’

During a meeting with heads of Jewish organizations in New York, Mohammed Bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, reportedly said Palestinians should accept the peace conditions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump or “shut up and stop complaining.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that Palestinians should either accept peace proposals or "shut up," Israeli media reported.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/IvZBWREFCh — Press TV (@PressTV) April 30, 2018

The meeting took place on March 27, just days before the Israeli military killed at least 16 Palestinians during the first Land Day protest near the Gaza-Israel border.

#Israel must stop the murderous assault on protesters in #Gaza, including killing and maiming 'Great March of Return' demonstrators who pose no imminent threat to soldiers. Countries must stop allmilitary aid to Israel until this assault ends. https://t.co/b7qG5pVsYY — AmnestyInternational (@amnesty) April 27, 2018

According to a report published on Axios, bin Salman said:

“In the last several decades the Palestinian leadership has missed one opportunity after the other and rejected all the peace proposals it was given. It is about time the Palestinians take the proposals and agree to come to the negotiations table or shut up and stop complaining.”

JUST IN: In a closed-door meeting with heads of Jewish organizations in New York on March 27th, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said Palestinian leadership needs to finally take the proposals it gets from the U.S. or stop complaining https://t.co/bITwOdq5zb — Axios (@axios) April 29, 2018

Bin Salman reportedly said Saudi Arabia has “much more urgent and important issues to deal with” than supporting the Palestinian cause, like facing Iran’s supposed increasing influence on the region.

"One of the ways to confront Iran is to provoke inexperienced rulers of the region, Khamenei said, in an apparent reference to Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammed bin Salman." https://t.co/uR2sFSzq4o — Mujahid Mughal (@MujahidMughal12) April 30, 2018

As relations between the U.S., Israel and Saudi Arabia get closer, Palestinians seem to have less faith in a solution sponsored by the Saudis or most of the other Arab countries, which rely on political and economic support from Riyadh.

