Saudi Crown Prince to Palestinians: ‘Accept the Deal or Shut Up’

During a meeting with heads of Jewish organizations in New York, Mohammed Bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, reportedly said Palestinians should accept the peace conditions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump or “shut up and stop complaining.”

The meeting took place on March 27, just days before the Israeli military killed at least 16 Palestinians during the first Land Day protest near the Gaza-Israel border.

According to a report published on Axios, bin Salman said:

“In the last several decades the Palestinian leadership has missed one opportunity after the other and rejected all the peace proposals it was given. It is about time the Palestinians take the proposals and agree to come to the negotiations table or shut up and stop complaining.”

Bin Salman reportedly said Saudi Arabia has “much more urgent and important issues to deal with” than supporting the Palestinian cause, like facing Iran’s supposed increasing influence on the region.

As relations between the U.S., Israel and Saudi Arabia get closer, Palestinians seem to have less faith in a solution sponsored by the Saudis or most of the other Arab countries, which rely on political and economic support from Riyadh.

