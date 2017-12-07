Senior Hamas Delegation Meets Malaysia Prime Minister

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Abdul-Razaq (Photo: WEF, Wikipedia)

A senior Hamas delegation on Tuesday began an official visit to Malaysia to take part in the annual conference of the ruling party UMNU, Quds Press reported.

Headed by senior leader Maher Salah along with Ezzat Al-Reshq, Osama Hamdan, Musallam Umran and Abduallah Akrabawi, the delegation will take part in the meeting which marks the Malay party’s 71st anniversary.

The Hamas delegation met with the Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Abdul-Razaq, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and UMNO Secretary-General Tengku Adnan Mansor.

JUST IN: Malaysia says US "must reconsider its decision" to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, saying it would have grave repercussions on security and stability and inflame sentiments. pic.twitter.com/sf7dwIMjs2 — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) December 6, 2017

During the different meetings, Hamas officials discussed the latest developments of the Palestinian issue with the Malaysian officials, including the American recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Quds Press reported a statement saying that the movement’s delegation reiterated that the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital provokes the Arabs, Muslims and all free people in the world.

Najib: Malaysia will never accept Jerusalem as capital of Israelhttps://t.co/WKpcHnuy2t pic.twitter.com/WK9qVoGyRN — The Star (@staronline) December 7, 2017

The statement noted that Hamas told the Malaysian officials that the Palestinians would face the US decision with all means available to them.

Hamas delegation also briefed the Malaysian officials about the latest development regarding the reconciliation with Fatah and ending the Palestinian division.

Malaysia condemns move to make Jerusalem as Israel’s capital https://t.co/qcZIgTGUc8 pic.twitter.com/ewWHuMm60p — theSun (@theSundaily) December 7, 2017

They also spoke about the Israeli siege on Gaza and the situation of Palestinian refugees inside and outside Palestine.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)