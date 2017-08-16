Settlement Expansion Continues in West Bank with Installation of more Caravan Units Near Bethlehem

The estimated 196 government recognized Israeli settlements scattered across the Palestinian territory are all considered illegal under international law. (Photo: Maan)

Israeli settlers reportedly installed caravans on the outskirts of the illegal Israeli settlement of Betar Illit in the southern occupied West Bank district of Bethlehem on Wednesday, official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Ten caravans were set up near the fence separating Betar Illit from the nearby village of Nahhalin, Nahhalin council head Subhi Zeidan told Wafa.

Zeidan expressed fears that the move was intended to expand Betar Illit and further encroach on Nahhalin lands.

Israeli Settlements Explained: important reminder of the infrastructure of occupation https://t.co/ZqxySAp1bP via @ajplus @YouTube — WPF (@WorPalFriends) August 16, 2017

In July, settlers from the illegal outpost of Sde Boaz in the Bethlehem district also set up a number of caravans on lands belonging to the village of al-Khader.

Since the occupation of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in 1967, between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis have moved into Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory, in violation of international law.

The Palestinian Authority is planning to take the issue of illegal #Israeli settlements to the International Criminal Court. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/fgLk0AvIj5 — The Witness (@TheWitness_JK) August 5, 2017

Meanwhile, although Israeli settler outposts – unapproved by the Israeli government – are considered illegal even under Israeli law, earlier this year, Israel passed the outpost Regularization law, which would pave the way for the retroactive legalization of dozens of Israeli settler outposts.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)