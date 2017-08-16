Settlement Expansion Continues in West Bank with Installation of more Caravan Units Near Bethlehem

Aug 16 2017 / 6:09 pm
The estimated 196 government recognized Israeli settlements scattered across the Palestinian territory are all considered illegal under international law. (Photo: Maan)

Israeli settlers reportedly installed caravans on the outskirts of the illegal Israeli settlement of Betar Illit in the southern occupied West Bank district of Bethlehem on Wednesday, official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Ten caravans were set up near the fence separating Betar Illit from the nearby village of Nahhalin, Nahhalin council head Subhi Zeidan told Wafa.

Zeidan expressed fears that the move was intended to expand Betar Illit and further encroach on Nahhalin lands.

In July, settlers from the illegal outpost of Sde Boaz in the Bethlehem district also set up a number of caravans on lands belonging to the village of al-Khader.

Since the occupation of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in 1967, between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis have moved into Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory, in violation of international law.

The estimated 196 government recognized Israeli settlements scattered across the Palestinian territory are all considered illegal under international law.

Meanwhile, although Israeli settler outposts – unapproved by the Israeli government – are considered illegal even under Israeli law, earlier this year, Israel passed the outpost Regularization law, which would pave the way for the retroactive legalization of dozens of Israeli settler outposts.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Aug 16 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.


Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors