South Africa’s minister of international relations and cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu said that her country has always supported the Palestinian people and their right to freedom, and will continue to do so at the Security Council.

International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the people of Palestine can rely on South Africa to back them in the United Nations Security Council #UNSecurityCouncil . KM — CapricornFM News (@CapricornFMNews) June 9, 2018

The minister’s remarks came in response to a question by a reporter for al-Quds al-Arabi newspaper about whether the Palestinians can rely on her country’s support for their struggle for independence and freedom.

2 June – Durban – South Africa – Join the mass protest against Israel's ongoing genocide of Palestine #BDS pic.twitter.com/2ICwSBPO68 — WMPSC (@WMPSC) May 31, 2018

Sisulu met with journalists last Friday at the UN headquarters after the election of South Africa as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

South Africa to serve as non permanent member at UN from January pic.twitter.com/Kps11yjj9L — SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) June 8, 2018

The UN General Assembly on Friday voted to elect Germany, Belgium, South Africa, the Dominican Republic and Indonesia as two-year non-permanent members of the Security Council, starting on January 1, 2019.

