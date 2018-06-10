South Africa to Support Palestine at the UN Security Council (VIDEOS)

South Africa was elected to the non-permanent seat on UN Security Council for 2019-2020. (Photo: via Twitter)

South Africa’s minister of international relations and cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu said that her country has always supported the Palestinian people and their right to freedom, and will continue to do so at the Security Council.

The minister’s remarks came in response to a question by a reporter for al-Quds al-Arabi newspaper about whether the Palestinians can rely on her country’s support for their struggle for independence and freedom.

Sisulu met with journalists last Friday at the UN headquarters after the election of South Africa as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

The UN General Assembly on Friday voted to elect Germany, Belgium, South Africa, the Dominican Republic and Indonesia as two-year non-permanent members of the Security Council, starting on January 1, 2019.

(PalInfo, PC, Social Media)

