Spanish FM Hopes His Country Will Recognize Palestine Soon

Mahmoud Abbas with top Spanish officials in Madrid. (Photo: via WAFA, file)

Spain’s Foreign Minister on Monday expressed hope that his country would recognize Palestine “in the coming months” in a move to enhance peace efforts in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Alfonso Dastis made the comment during a joint press conference with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki who is in the capital Madrid accompanying Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Dastis said he hoped Spain would recognize Palestine in the coming months after a comprehensive agreement within the EU. “Recognition of the Palestinian state should be coordinated within the EU and should aim to help a peace agreement between Israel and Palestine in the future,” the Spanish minister said.

Spain is committed to the Middle East peace process. We support a two-state solution with secure and recognized borders. Today King Felipe and President @marianorajoy met with Palestine’s @president_abbas. pic.twitter.com/8SDIrSFt4y — SpainMFA 🇪🇸 (@SpainMFA) November 20, 2017

Dastis reaffirmed Spain’s commitment to a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

For his part, al-Maliki said Spain and Palestine are “two friendly countries” working together to support peace and development in the region.

Abbas met with Spanish King Felipe VI in Madrid, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA. During the meeting, Abbas briefed the king on developments in the Palestinian territories and Israeli violations, the agency said.

Spain to recognize Palestine next month after agreement within EUhttps://t.co/MvrK8p9Bmz pic.twitter.com/hVmKw36Qqd — Times of lsIamabad (@TimesofIslambad) November 21, 2017

Abbas arrived in Madrid on Sunday for an official visit to Spain upon an invitation from King Felipe VI.

Israel occupied the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980, claiming it as the Jewish state’s “undivided and eternal capital” — a move never recognized by the international community.

International law views the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement construction there as illegal.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)