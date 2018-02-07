Syria: Israel Warplanes Target Military Position Near Damascus

Israeli warplanes struck a Syrian military position in a rural area near Damascus Wednesday, triggering Syria’s air defense system which destroyed most of the missiles, a Syrian army statement carried by state television said.

The statement said several missiles were launched by the Israeli jets from inside the territory of neighboring Lebanon at 3:42 a.m. local time.

Why does Israel fly into Lebanon to bomb Syria? https://t.co/1fnTlML7HA — Cynthia McKinney PhD (@cynthiamckinney) February 7, 2018

“The general command of the armed forces holds Israel fully responsible for the dangerous consequences of its repeated, aggressive and uncalculated adventures,” the army statement said.

In Jerusalem, an Israeli military spokeswoman told Reuters: “We do not respond to such reports.”

The Syrian army said it had destroyed most of the Israeli missiles fired at its position, but did not give details of any damage or casualties.

#Syria #Damascus Brand New Video From Tonight showing Syrian air defence forces missiles destroying one of the #Israeli #Israel Jets Missiles pic.twitter.com/EO8WLDCBo2 — Ivan Sidorenko (@IvanSidorenko1) February 7, 2018

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based opposition war monitor, said the missiles targeted “positions of the Syrian army and its allies” in the region of Jamraya, west of Damascus, which was also hit in December.

The Israeli air force said it has struck arms convoys of the Syrian military and Lebanon’s Hezbollah nearly 100 times since the war in Syria began more than six years ago.

(teleSUR, PC, Social Media)