How Terrorism Created Modern Israel – Book Review

By Vacy Vlazna

“A Nazi is a Nazi he be a Jew or otherwise, and it is a false sentiment of the Jewish people to condemn Nazism and condone Jewish fascism.” Hashomer Hatzair, 13th March, 1946

Thomas Suárez‘ State of Terror: How terrorism created modern Israel, in my opinion, belongs in the top five most invaluable books on the history of modern Palestine.

I have been waiting for this book which fills many gaps. Notwithstanding extensive reading, my grasp of the Zionist exploits during the British Mandate was minimal. I have heard of the Jewish terrorist gangs – Irgun, Haganah Lehi (Stern Gang), the blowing up the King David Hotel, Plan Dalet and the ethnic cleansing of 670 Palestinian villages, the massacre at Deir Yassin and the assassination of UN mediator Count Folk Bernadotte.

However Suárez,

“Tapping a trove of declassified British documents, much of which has never before been published, the book details a shocking campaign of Zionist terrorism in 1940s and 1950s Palestine that targeted anyone who challenged its messianic settler goals, whether the British government, the indigenous Palestinians, or Jews.”

Reading page after page of Suárez’ intensive inventory of Jewish terrorism in Palestine, there were times that I could hardly breathe. I felt that I was suffocating on inexorable evil.

This book is Palestine’s Yad Vashem.

Targeting Palestinians

Almost daily from 1937, at the same time that Nazi thugs were terrorizing European Jews, the Zionist gangs of Jewish foreigners executed ‘calculated campaigns of terror’ on the indigenous Palestinians.

Palestinians were mercilessly slaughtered, maimed and terrorized by repeated bombings or attacks with machine guns and grenades on Palestinian cafés, on ‘casual pedestrians’, on Palestinian vehicles and buses, passenger trains, orphanages, schools, shops, Arab markets and quarters. Jewish gangs raided Arab villages, planted landmines, in Nazi-style cold-bloodedly executed rounded up villagers, and the Irgun Zvai Leumi, à la Saudi extremism, ramped up the terror by threatening ‘to cut off Arab hands raised against the Jewish cause’.

The bloodbath over 3 days described here is the gruesome norm,

“26.6.39 at 5.30 a.m. an Arab carriage was fired at by our men in the vicinity of Beit Shearim. Four Arabs were killed and one wounded and died later. On the same day, a short time after this, our men fired at four Arabs on the way of Ness Ziona to Rishon le Zion. Three Arabs were killed and one wounded. At 8.20 an Arab was killed by our men at Mea Shearim quarter, Jerusalem. 27.6.39 at 7:00 a bomb thrown by our people exploded near the Shneller School in Jerusalem. 6 Arabs were wounded. 28.6.39 at 5 a.m. an Arab was wounded on the Nebi-Samuel Road. At noon a bomb was exploded in a lane opposite the Anglo-Palestine Bank, Haifa. At 2:30 p.m. an Arab was killed in Jurianno Square, Haifa. At 7:20 p.m. a bomb exploded in a house in Wadi Salib Quarter, Haifa. 29.6.39 a few minutes part past 5 a.m. our men opened fire on 2 Arabs on the Petah-Tikva – Rosh-Ha-Ayin Road. 2 killed and the third badly wounded. At the same time 2 Arabs were shot at km 78 on the Haifa-Jaffa rd. One killed and the other badly wounded. At 5:30 a.m. an Arab was shot and killed on the Jaffa – Tel Aviv Road. At 5:30 a.m. shots were fired at an Arab cart near Sha’araim. 4 Arabs killed and one badly wounded—died later. At 6:15 a.m. two mines exploded under a train between Acre and Haifa. Railway tracks were demolished. A locomotive and three coaches derailed. There were no Jews on this train. At 6:30 a.m. an Arab was killed near the Sheik-Munis orange grove. [Added at the end of the casualty tally for the day:] One of the wounded died.”

In 1943, the Jewish Agency set up ‘hiker parties [that] were systematically preparing for the emergence of the Jewish state (with designs to also take over Transjordan and Lebanon) through the predetermined expulsion of Palestinians who, according to Weizmann, “need to “be told firmly” that they will never have a state” yet intending to allow for a small percentage to stay on as cheap labor;

“Information collected included topographic location of each village, its access roads, quality of land, springs, main sources of income, socio-political composition, religious affiliations, names of the village leaders, ages of individual men, and an index of its hostility toward the Zionist project—everything needed to determine “how best to attack” the villages, in the words of one such ‘hiker’. Details were expanded to encompass husbandry, cultivation, the number of trees, quality of fruit groves, average land holding per family, number of cars, names of shop owners, members of work-shops, and the names of the artisans and their skills. When 1948 came, the Zionist armies already had photographs, maps, plans, and meticulous statistics about the villages and villagers they would erase.”

Targeting non-Zionist Jews

While the holocaust firestorm raged, in Palestine Zionism’s dogs of war perpetrated their own anti-Semitic acts of violence against “the enemies of Jewry”: the foremost enemy was non-Zionist Jews”.

“Much of the terror in 1940 targeted ‘uncooperative’ Jews” – that is, Jews who criticized Zionism (also labelled then, like now, as antisemites), Jews who refused payment to the Jewish National Fund, Jews who resisted the Jewish Agency’s special tax and Jewish police and soldiers serving the British Mandate. BTW, not a peep about Jewish anti-Jew atrocities was articulated by Zionism’s popular propagandist, Leon Uris who warped the minds of two generations of baby-boomer readers with fake Jewish heroism including the Exodus debacle.

Shockingly, over and over, Jews were callously sacrificed on the altar of Zionism,

“Not even Kristallnacht changed his priorities: Speaking in December 1938, the month after that terrible night heralded the beginning of the Holocaust, Ben-Gurion assailed the idea of saving Germany’s Jewish children by sending them to safety in England, a movement then in progress with the Kindertransport. Rather than see all the children escape safely to England, he argued that it was better to let half of them be slaughtered at the hands of the Nazis in order to get the surviving half to be settlers in his colonial project*.” “In late 1941, when Jews were being carted off to death camps by the trainload, the Irgun dismissed as “anti-Semitic” attempts to offer them safe haven outside of Palestine, and published warnings directed to dissenting Jews not to interfere with Zionists’ “God-given right” to rule Palestine and Transjordan.”

State of Terror discloses how an effective international boycott of Germany was broken in August, 1933, when the World Zionist Congress approved the Haavara Transfer Agreement with Hitler’s Germany that allowed wealthy German Jews evacuating to Palestine “to recover some of their assets by using those assets to purchase German manufactured goods, which they could then resell” and thereon boost the settlement effort. Zionist ties to the Nazis carried on into 1937 when Eichmann visited Palestine accompanied by Haganah official, Feivel Polkes.

Targeting the British Mandate

Suárez brings to our attention that while Britain and the Allies were struggling to defend their own against the Nazi military juggernaut, Zionist terrorism was hammering nails into the British Imperial coffin.

Jewish terrorists were assiduously blowing up the civilian and military infrastructure of the British Mandate; bridges, train lines, post offices, cinemas, police stations, banks, train stations, telephone kiosks, telegraph lines, the British freighter SS Ocean Vigour, Acre Prison, an Officers Club, military camps, RAF airfields as well as the terrorist bombing of the British administration headquarters in the King David Hotel.

Young British police and soldiers were murdered in their hundreds in terror attacks and lawless revenge killings by Jewish terrorists who also conducted high profile assassinations outside Palestine, such as Lord Moyne, the British Minister of State in the Middle East in Cairo. Letter bombs were sent to Harold MacMichael, the retired High Commissioner, Ernest Bevin, future Prime Minister Anthony Eden, Arthur Greenwood MP, Admiral of the Fleet Lord Fraser, the Postmaster General and even President Truman.

What’s more, during WWII, the Zionist gangs worked concertedly to undermine the British war effort,

“In late 1940 Stern sought a Nazi-Lehi alliance, and when the Nazis failed to respond he sent his friend and fellow ex-Irgun member Nathan Yellin-Mor to try again. Yellin-Mor, a future Knesset member, advocated striking the British in Palestine while Britain was weakened battling the Nazis—obviously weakening that battle as well.” “The Italian fascists were also wooed by Lehi and, briefly, by Weizmann, who met with Benito Mussolini with the idea that a relationship with the fascists might serve as a bargaining chip against the British.” “Lehi, however, pursued a formal agreement with the fascists during the war, and was allegedly providing the Italian Commission in Syria with military information.” “The Jewish Agency maintained its opposition to Jews joining the Allied struggle against the Nazis even though the present month—November of 1942—brought hard news of the death camps.”

Suárez cites prominent Jewish journalist Robert Weltsch, who stated,

“They do not want to fight against Hitler because his fascist methods are also theirs … They do not want our young men to join the [Allied] Forces … day after day they are sabotaging the English War Effort.”

By contrast Palestinians rose to the occasion.

“British pamphlets fell from the sky over Haifa on the first day of November (1942), urging people to enlist in His Majesty’s Forces against the Axis powers. By the end of the year, about 9,000 Palestinian Arabs had enlisted with the Allied forces, notwithstanding reluctance to join a battle that would not bring them their own freedom.”

Eventually Jewish recruits joined Britain in the war motivated by their Zionist agenda to build and train “a segregated ‘Jewish’ army that would further its territorial claims to Palestine.”

To this day, Palestinian dignity and resistance lives on, but the Mighty Brits shamelessly crawled out of Palestine on their bellies. And, despite the Zionist betrayal in WWII, despite the murder of hundreds of British Mandate soldiers, police, civilians, the UK government maintains its prostration under the Zionist boot. Go figure.

Suárez’ masterful research goes on to provide a thorough account of the inhuman, inhumane atrocities that the ‘most moral army’ in the Middle East perpetrated during its unilateral rape and carnage of Palestine towards the end of and post British Mandate.

I salute Thomas Suárez for pulling the pin on a massive truth grenade blowing sky high the Jewish state’s whole arsenal of ‘righteous’ lies and holocaust abuse wielded to justify the unjustifiable. The rabid hysteria of Israeli witch-hunts and crazy accusations of ‘antisemitism’ against those, like UK Labor member Ken Livingstone, who dare expose the fact of Zionist collaboration with the Nazis and against any criticism of Israel’s crimes, now makes perfect sense.

Apropos the malignancy of evil and racist psychopathy buttressing the Zionist foundations of the Jewish state, Suárez tells us nothing new – I urge you to read Palestinian Center for Human Rights weekly reports and you too will suffocate and rage against the decades of relentless suffering, pain, grief, trauma inflicted remorselessly by the Jews of Israel every single day on innocent Palestinian families who have never ceded their land and dignity.

– Dr. Vacy Vlazna is Coordinator of Justice for Palestine Matters and editor of a volume of Palestinian poetry, I remember my name. She was Human Rights Advisor to the GAM team in the second round of the Acheh peace talks, Helsinki, February 2005 then withdrew on principle. Vacy was convener of Australia East Timor Association and coordinator of the East Timor Justice Lobby as well as serving in East Timor with UNAMET and UNTAET from 1999-2001. She contributed this article to PalestineChronicle.com.