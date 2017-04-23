Thousands of Jewish Settlers Raid Historical Sites in the West Bank

Apr 23 2017 / 12:57 pm
Palestinian woman beaten by Israeli Jews in Jerusalem. (Photo: File)

Around 8,000 Israeli Jewish settlers, protected by Israeli forces, raided the village of Kifil Haris in the central West Bank city of Salfit and performed Talmudic rituals in an attempt to provoke the local Muslim population, Quds Press reported on Friday.

Israeli television Channel 7 said that among these settlers there were 250 who have recently migrated from France and were planning to settle in the West Bank. Immigration and settlements on Palestinian land is recognized as illegal under international law.

Local sources told Quds Press that Israeli forces raided the village at dawn, closed roads and prepared for the arrival of a large number of Jewish settlers.

The sources also said that the illegal Jewish immigrants settled in three historical locations, set up tents and portable toilets and carried out their religious rituals.

Quds Press reported that Jewish settlers habitually raid Islamic holy sites, including mosques and the tombs of Muslim scholars or prophets, and perform rituals as if they were Jewish religious sites in order to justify Israeli control over swathes in the occupied West Bank.

Recently, Kifil Haris was subject to several similar raids as extremist Jewish settlers who claimed it contained Jewish holy sites, despite there being no such thing. According to Quds Press, specialists reiterated that the repeated raids of extremist Jewish settlers to this village under historical and religious claims are further plans to establish illegal settlements.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

