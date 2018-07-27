Three Palestinians Killed by Israeli Artillery

July 27, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Ahmed Al-Basous, 28, was among three Palestinians murdered as Israeli artillery shelled an observation point in Gaza. (Photo: via Twitter)

An Israeli artillery assault killed three Palestinians and injured one other, Wednesday night.

The Ministry of Health announced that the dead are Munir Suleiman Al-Bassous, 28, Ubada Asaad Khader Farwana, 29, and Mohammed Tawfiq Mohammed Al-Ar’eer, 27. A fourth person was seriously injured.

The shell was fired directly at them, while they were in a monitoring point in east Gaza City. The explosion disfigured their bodies.

Hamas said this attack had forced them to raise the level of readiness and prepare a response to this action.

On Thursday morning, Palestinians attended the funeral of the dead of Shujaiyya neighborhood, in east Gaza City.

The head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, attended the funeral too.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.