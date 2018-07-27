Three Palestinians Killed by Israeli Artillery

An Israeli artillery assault killed three Palestinians and injured one other, Wednesday night.
At least 3 Palestinians murdered, 4 others critically wounded as Israeli artillery shelled an observation point east of Gaza city.#GreatReturnMarch #StopArmingIsrael pic.twitter.com/O9RWkbV6eO
— AbdelKarim Alkahlout #Gaza (@KareemN96) July 25, 2018
The Ministry of Health announced that the dead are Munir Suleiman Al-Bassous, 28, Ubada Asaad Khader Farwana, 29, and Mohammed Tawfiq Mohammed Al-Ar’eer, 27. A fourth person was seriously injured.
The shell was fired directly at them, while they were in a monitoring point in east Gaza City. The explosion disfigured their bodies.
Ahmed Albasous, a would-be first-time father, was among three Palestinians murdered hours ago as Israeli artillery shelled an observation point eastern Gaza.#GreatReturnMarch#StopArmingIsrael pic.twitter.com/w6qKgTkVgS
— AbdelKarim Alkahlout #Gaza (@KareemN96) July 25, 2018
Hamas said this attack had forced them to raise the level of readiness and prepare a response to this action.
On Thursday morning, Palestinians attended the funeral of the dead of Shujaiyya neighborhood, in east Gaza City.
#today #Israeli forces with its killing ground and flying machines is gone absolutely #insane ,
targeted many #Palestinian outposts along the borders of #Gaza by artillery shells & Missiles,killing 3 or more #Palestinians were reported.#IsraeliCrimes #GazaUnderAttack #SaveGaza pic.twitter.com/8RUQHDRJwn
— Baz4peace (@Baz4peace) July 26, 2018
The head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, attended the funeral too.
