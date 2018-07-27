Three Palestinians Killed by Israeli Artillery

An Israeli artillery assault killed three Palestinians and injured one other, Wednesday night.

At least 3 Palestinians murdered, 4 others critically wounded as Israeli artillery shelled an observation point east of Gaza city.#GreatReturnMarch #StopArmingIsrael pic.twitter.com/O9RWkbV6eO — AbdelKarim Alkahlout #Gaza (@KareemN96) July 25, 2018

The Ministry of Health announced that the dead are Munir Suleiman Al-Bassous, 28, Ubada Asaad Khader Farwana, 29, and Mohammed Tawfiq Mohammed Al-Ar’eer, 27. A fourth person was seriously injured.

The shell was fired directly at them, while they were in a monitoring point in east Gaza City. The explosion disfigured their bodies.

Ahmed Albasous, a would-be first-time father, was among three Palestinians murdered hours ago as Israeli artillery shelled an observation point eastern Gaza.#GreatReturnMarch#StopArmingIsrael pic.twitter.com/w6qKgTkVgS — AbdelKarim Alkahlout #Gaza (@KareemN96) July 25, 2018

Hamas said this attack had forced them to raise the level of readiness and prepare a response to this action.

On Thursday morning, Palestinians attended the funeral of the dead of Shujaiyya neighborhood, in east Gaza City.

The head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, attended the funeral too.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)