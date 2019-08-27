Trump Might Reveal Parts of ‘Deal of the Century’ before Israeli Elections

August 27, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)

US President Donald Trump said yesterday he could reveal parts of his peace plan, known as “deal of the century”, before the Israeli elections slated to take place on September 17, Haaretz reported.

On the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, Trump was asked if the entire plan could be released before the elections, he said: “No, of course not,” but he then told journalists that they “may see what the deal looks like before the elections.”

Trump believes that Palestinians will accept his peace plan because they will want his administration to renew the financial aid he cut off from them over the past two years.

In response to US President Donald Trump’s remarks, PLO Member Hanan Ashrawi said:

“He is still sticking to his illusions that our cause could be bargained by American aid.”

She added:

“This proves that he is ignorant regarding the Palestinians and the nature of their cause, as well as the requirements of peace and international resolutions and laws.”

Trump also said that the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to form a coalition government had “complicated” his administration’s work on the peace plan.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

