Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$1,273 Raised
6% Funded

Turkey to Send Aid Shipment to Gaza During Ramadan

Jun 9 2017 / 8:25 pm
A Turkish aid agency distributes food aid to Gaza residents. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)

A meeting in Ankara on Friday between the Palestinian Ambassador to Turkey Faed Mustafa and Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak revealed that a cargo ship carrying humanitarian aid would arrive in the besieged Gaza Strip before the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

According to a statement released by the Palestinian embassy in Turkey, humanitarian aid would be distributed to Palestinian families in Gaza in order to “lessen their suffering” and help them prepare for Eid al-Fitr, an Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.

The statement noted that it was Turkey’s third shipment of aid to Gaza since a year ago when Israel and Turkey normalized their relationship and forged an agreement that included Israel’s approval of Turkish aid to reach the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The normalization of relations ended six years of diplomatic strife, which was sparked by an Israeli attack on the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara, which led the first Freedom Flotilla aimed at lifting the Israeli-imposed siege on the Gaza Strip.

The deadly attack, in which 10 Turkish activists were killed, sparked international outcry as Israeli naval forces attacked six ships part of the Freedom Flotilla attempting to access the besieged Gaza Strip to deliver much-needed international aid on May 31, 2010.

The Gaza Strip has suffered under an Israeli military blockade since 2007, when Hamas was elected to rule the territory.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jun 9 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors