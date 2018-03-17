UN Agency: In Two Weeks, 3 Palestinians Killed, over 500 Injured (VIDEOS)

According to UN OCHA (United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) in the first half of March, Israeli forces killed three Palestinian Civilians, while over 500 Palestinians were injured.

Just released our monthly report on the occupied #Palestinian territory https://t.co/syt841OGie pic.twitter.com/UgsMJuOMCY — OCHA oPt (Palestine) (@ochaopt) March 15, 2018

On March 4, “a 59-year-old Palestinian farmer was shot dead by Israeli forces while working his land near the perimeter fence surrounding Gaza, east of Khan Younis”.

On March 10, a 22-year-old Palestinian was killed with live ammunition in ‘Urif village near Nablus, “during clashes following the entry of armed Israeli settlers”.

21-year-old Amir Omar Shahada was shot and killed today in the occupied village of Urif, near Nablus. Reports that Israeli settlers came into the village to provoke the villagers, and that’s when the 21-year-old was shot dead. pic.twitter.com/hN8iEwEpHd — The IMEU (@theIMEU) March 10, 2018

On March 12, a 24-year-old disabled Palestinian was shot in Hebron, as Israeli occupation forces suppressed a demonstration.

After Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, protests took place across the occupied territories, and there was an escalation of violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque, with settlers storming the compound over 200 times after the announcement.

🇵🇸#Palestine :: #Video :: More than 50 extremist Zionists broke into the yards of Al Aqsa mosque since the early morning . pic.twitter.com/AbIDAvWAaX — Aya Isleem #Gaza 🇵🇸 (@AyaIsleemEn) March 11, 2018

Weekly protests have continued to take place in the Palestinian territories, especially after Friday Prayers.

Israel regularly disperses demonstrators with tear gas, rubber coated steel bullets and live ammunition.

In this video, a young disarmed man is shot in his legs during clashes at the border of Gaza.

