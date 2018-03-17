UN Agency: In Two Weeks, 3 Palestinians Killed, over 500 Injured (VIDEOS)

March 17, 2018 Blog, News, Videos
Palestinians carry the body of Mohammed Jabari, mentally ill, who was killed by Israeli forces in Hebron. (Photo via Twitter)

According to UN OCHA (United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) in the first half of March, Israeli forces killed three Palestinian Civilians, while over 500 Palestinians were injured.

On March 4, “a 59-year-old Palestinian farmer was shot dead by Israeli forces while working his land near the perimeter fence surrounding Gaza, east of Khan Younis”.

On March 10, a 22-year-old Palestinian was killed with live ammunition in ‘Urif village near Nablus, “during clashes following the entry of armed Israeli settlers”.

On March 12, a 24-year-old disabled Palestinian was shot in Hebron, as Israeli occupation forces suppressed a demonstration.

After Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, protests took place across the occupied territories, and there was an escalation of violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque, with settlers storming the compound over 200 times after the announcement.

Weekly protests have continued to take place in the Palestinian territories, especially after Friday Prayers.

Israel regularly disperses demonstrators with tear gas, rubber coated steel bullets and live ammunition.

In this video, a young disarmed man is shot in his legs during clashes at the border of Gaza.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*