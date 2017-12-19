UN to ‘Unite for Peace’ after US Veto of Security Council Vote on Jerusalem

A bloc of Arab nations, Turkey and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have requested the UN General Assembly hold an emergency meeting after the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution rejecting President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Following yesterday’s failure by the UNSC to reverse Trump’s decision, which broke with global consensus and international law, an emergency session will be held in accordance with the principle of “Uniting for Peace”, in reference to General Assembly 1950 Resolution 377A.

The US was further isolated today over President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital when it was the only country to block a United Nations Security Council call for the declaration to be withdrawn. https://t.co/726PblVfIu pic.twitter.com/AMaxwKn94m — The IMEU (@theIMEU) December 19, 2017

According to Al Jazeera, the President of the General Assembly, Miroslav Lajcak, said that the emergency session will be conducted as soon as possible, while the Palestinian Ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, expected it to be held tomorrow or on Thursday.

Under the UN principal of “Uniting for Peace” the General assembly is allowed to consider a matter if the Security Council fails to reach a unanimous vote on an issue pertaining to international peace and security. The US was outnumbered 14 to one during yesterday’s vote calling for the withdrawal of Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The US has used 90% of its vetoes at the UN to shield Israel from global condemnation and being held accountable for its occupation and war crimes.

https://t.co/R3NP9hF8VD — Jamal Dajani جمال (@JamalDajani) December 18, 2017

The General Assembly will take it upon itself to consider this matter further because the Security Council has failed to exercise its primary responsibility of maintaining international peace and security.

Turkey is said to be leading the push to unite for peace in the in the General Assembly, where all member nations have equal representation

“The resolution can be passed by getting at least two-thirds of the votes of the members of the UN General Assembly,” a Turkish foreign ministry source, who wished to remain anonymous, told Al Jazeera.

“We already have this number, but Turkey, as well as the other OIC members, are working hard to increase it,” one of the sources said.

After Trump's Jerusalem Decision, the demonstrations swept the entire world, most world's countries and in every continent. Even in America (New York).

Thanks to all the Palestine's Supporter🙏❤️#JerusalemIsTheCapitaleOfPalestine✌️🇵🇸✌️ pic.twitter.com/aORGkKPuHv — STAND WITH PALESTINE (@Pray4Pal) December 19, 2017

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)