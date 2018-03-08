Omar al-Kiswani, the president of the student council at Birzeit University, was arrested today by a group of undercover Israeli agents from inside the university campus.

Palestinian Student Arrested Student union chairman, Omar al-Kiswani, at the Palestinian Birzeit University | جامعة بيرزيت, arrested by Israeli security forces. The campus did not receive the arrest quietly: Posted by i24NEWS English on Mittwoch, 7. März 2018

Protecting this group’s incursion into the university was an armed Israeli army unit.

This is not the first violent raid by Israeli army forces, which systematically invade and routinely harass students, faculty members, and staff at Birzeit University and other Palestinian educational institutions.

(PC, Social Media)