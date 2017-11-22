UNRWA Removes Palestine Map, Jerusalem Images from School Books

In Gaza, UNRWA workers covered a map of historic Palestine “to avoid troubles”. (Photo: Facebook, file)

Jordanian MPs said that the United Nations Relief Works Agency (UNRWA) had removed a map of Palestine and images of Jerusalem images from its schools in Jordan, Quds Press reported Monday.

Some 22 MPs sent a letter to the Jordanian government to deal with the “violations” of the UNRWA’s Operation Director David Roger, noting that the “violations” defame Palestinian identity.

According to Quds Press, the MPs also called for the Jordanian government to take action against the UNRWA’s systematic reduction of its services for Palestinian refugees.

Palestinians warn UNRWA against changing school textbooks, claim 'Map of Palestine' will be replaced with photos of pumpkins and birds. pic.twitter.com/tNy4QI6XLz — Khaled Abu Toameh (@KhaledAbuToameh) March 29, 2017

The MPs also said that UNRWA’s “violations” regarding Palestine and Jerusalem do not only harm Palestinians, but Jordanians too.

Such measures, the MPs warned, foreshadows dangerous outcomes. They called for the Jordanian government to take “strict” measures against Roger and to review its position regarding the work of foreign agencies.

UNRWA statistics show that there are about 1.25 million Palestinian refugees in Jordan, including 373,000 living in refugee camps and the others live in the different Jordanian cities and towns.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)