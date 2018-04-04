Uruguay Condemns Israeli Killing of 16 Palestinians Along Gaza Border (VIDEO)

The Uruguayan government and the socialist and communist parties in Uruguay condemned on Wednesday Israel killing of at least 16 Palestinians on the Gaza border on Friday while Palestinians were holding peaceful rally marking Land Day.

In a statement, the government of Uruguay joined the call made by the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres for an independent investigation into Israel’s deadly response to the Palestinian rally.

Video: Uruguay: PS exige investigación independiente sobre represión en Gaza https://t.co/8NJZXPYTFY — teleSUR Uruguay (@teleSURUruguay) April 3, 2018

It called on the Palestinian and Israeli parties to return to negotiations and dialogue to stop the escalation of violence and to achieve peaceful coexistence between them within defined, clear and secure borders between both countries.

The Executive Committee of the Socialist Party of Uruguay and the Communist Party which are part of the government coalition, issued statements expressing their condemnation of the Israeli government, army, and police for their “criminal” attack against the Palestinian people.

Drone footage of the Great Return Right March in Gaza.#مسيرة_العودة_الكبرى #GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/H4vGYqyXZf — Muhammad Smiry (@MuhammadSmiry) March 30, 2018

They affirmed their solidarity with the Palestinian people, calling on the United Nations to uphold their responsibilities and conduct an investigation into this “mascaras.”

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)