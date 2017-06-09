US Ambassador To UN: End ‘Bullying’ of Israel

Nikki Haley speaking at AIPAC's policy conference. (Photo: via C-SPAN)

Nikki Haley, US Ambassador to the United Nations, said that the UN could no longer “bully” Israel over its violations of international law, during a three-day visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank in which she met with both Israeli and Palestinian officials.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Haley – who was appointed by US President Donald Trump, known for his use of domineering and threatening rhetoric – said she had “no patience” for bullying and that “we are not going to let that happen anymore.”

Haley’s visit comes in the footsteps of a UN Human Rights Council meeting during which she said that the US could leave the UN body unless it backed off from criticizing Israel.

Nikki Haley visits Jerusalem. Calls for end to UN’s “bullying” of Israel. https://t.co/XaGW9oj9Oq RETWEET if you support Nikki! — RJC (@RJC) June 7, 2017

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin hailed Haley, saying that, thanks to her, “Israel is no longer the UN’s punching bag.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed gratitude to Haley for standing up for the “truth” and for Israel, which he said meant “standing up for America,” in a meeting in which the two notably discussed how to prepare for an eventual UN resolution denouncing the humanitarian impact of the crippling 10-year Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Haley said she appreciated the support she has received from Israel, adding, “All I did at the United Nations was tell the truth.”

Haley was previously quoted as saying that she wears high-heels not because she likes to do so, but because she would use them to punch anyone who would criticize Israel at the UN.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)