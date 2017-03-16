US Asks Jordan to Extradite Freed Palestinian Prisoner, Ahlam al-Tamimi

Ahlam Al-Tamimi. (Photo via Youtube)

The US Justice Department on Tuesday asked the government of Jordan to extradite female journalist Ahlam al-Tamimi, on account of her involvement in a deadly attack against American nationals in Occupied Jerusalem, the PIC reported.

“On August 9, 2001, al-Tamimi reportedly escorted Izz al-Din al-Masri, a member of the Qassam Brigades the armed wing of Hamas, to the Sbarro pizza restaurant at the corner of King George Street and Jaffa Road in Occupied Jerusalem, one of the busiest crossings in the city,” PIC reported.

“She used disguise techniques to deflect attention from herself and al-Masri, wearing a dress that made her appear Jewish, and using language skills gained in her journalism studies.”

US asks Jordan to extradite female anti-occupation attacker al-Tamimi Via PIC @PalinfoEn https://t.co/XbtwGZwWNJ — Ali Hussein (@Alihussein_2) March 15, 2017

15 Israelis were killed in the bombing including an Israeli who holds an American passport.

Al-Tamimi received 16 life sentences and an additional 250 years in prison, but was released after 12 years in the 2011 prisoners swap exchange between Israel and Hamas. She was deported to Jordan, where she has been working as a TV presenter hosting prisoner talk shows.

Israel has re-arrested dozens of prisoners who were released in the West Bank, including longest serving Palestinian prisoner Nael Al-Barghouthi who spent 36 years in Israeli jails.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)