US Vetoes UN Resolution Calling for Protection of Palestinian Civilians

The United States, a major ally of Israel, vetoed a Kuwait-drafted United Nations Security Council resolution calling for the protection of Palestinian civilians.

More than 120 Palestinians have been killed and thousands wounded by Israeli forces during weeks-long peaceful protests in the besieged Gaza Strip near the fence with Israel.

Among the victims are medics and journalists, including the 21-years-old Razan al-Najjar, who was shot dead by an Israeli sniper on the Gaza border earlier on Friday.

Ten countries, including Russia and France, voted in favor of the resolution on Friday.

Four others abstained, including Britain, while the US was the only country that voted against.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley described the resolution as “grossly one-sided” as she pinned the blame on much of Palestinians’ suffering on the Hamas movement, which runs the Strip.

Haley said in a statement earlier on Friday that “the United States will unquestionably veto Kuwaiti’s draft resolution”.

The US circulated its own rival draft resolution blaming Hamas for the recent flare-up in Gaza and demanding that Hamas and Islamic Jihad “cease all violent activity and provocative actions, including along the boundary fence”, but the Security Council voted against US resolution.

(AJE, PC, Palestine Chronicle)