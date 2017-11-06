VIDEO: Pro-Palestine Rally in London Protesting the Balfour Declaration

Londoners mark 100 years since Balfour Declaration, calling for apology from Britain. (Photo: Jehan Alfarra, MEMO)

A number of British and Palestinian organizations on Saturday demonstrated against the Balfour Declaration that set the stage for a Jewish state in the Middle East. The demonstration started in front of the US Consulate in London from where protesters marched down the Piccadilly Street and reached the Parliament Square in Westminster. During the four-hour protests, demonstrators chanted “Free Palestine” and “End Israeli Occupation” slogans and carried Palestinian flags.

(YouTube, PC)