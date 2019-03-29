WHO Firmly Condemns Killing of Young Palestinian Paramedic

The World Health Organisation (WHO) strongly condemned the killing of volunteer paramedic Sajed Abed al-Hakim Mizher, by Israeli forces, while on duty in the Dheisheh refugee camp in the southern occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, on Wednesday, Ma’an News reported.

Head of WHO office in the West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip, Gerald Rockenschaub, said in a statement,

“We are saddened by this tragic loss. Health workers provide critical care and save lives. Their protection must be ensured … Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Sajed’s family and our colleagues at PMRS (Palestinian Medical Relief Society.)”

WHO strongly condemns killing of Palestinian volunteer paramedic | RTNews24 Read more https://t.co/aa2w8SGcaK pic.twitter.com/gyCsYrxMwy — RTNews24 (@rtnews24en) March 28, 2019

The 18-year old volunteer paramedic was shot in the abdomen by Israeli forces during clashes in the refugee camp, on predawn Wednesday, and succumbed to his wounds later while in the hospital.

The statement added that WHO reiterates that the protection of health workers, patients and health facilities must be respected at all times.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)