‘World Must Fix ‘Historical Injustice’ against Palestine’, Proclaims Chinese Foreign Minister

A young Palestinian boy attends a protest in Ramallah with his mother. (Photo: Patrick Strickland)

On Thursday China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, said Palestinians must be able to build an independent state to correct a “historical injustice.”

In a press conference in Beijing with Palestine’s Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, Wang reiterated China’s longstanding support for an end to Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine and the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

Wang noted that 70 years after the U.N. General Assembly passed Resolution 181 calling for the creation of an independent Palestine alongside Israel, Palestinians are still being denied their independence.

“This is unfair. This kind of historical injustice must be corrected. It cannot continue,” Wang said.

In Arab League talks earlier this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged that East Jerusalem should be established as the capital of the Palestinian state and warned against the “marginalization” of the Palestinian struggle for statehood.

Xi Jinping calls for East #Jerusalem as capital of #Palestine and announces $7.6 million in aid for Palestinians https://t.co/Pmz70G7YHK — Aisha J (@aishejamal) January 23, 2017

“China supports the peaceful process in the Middle East (and) the establishment of a Palestinian state with its capital being eastern Jerusalem,” the Chinese leader said during an address to the Cairo-based Arab League. “Maintaining the legitimate interests of the Palestinian people is the responsibility of the Arab League as well as the international community.”

Wang further noted the urgency of restarting Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, which remain stalled in the face of Israel’s continued construction of illegal settlements and a U.S. administration seemingly hell-bent on entrenching the most extreme of Israel’s apartheid policies.

Palestine’s al-Maliki said he hopes China will play a greater role in brokering a peace agreement.

“And we do encourage China to do more of this kind of approach, in order to see peace ultimately achieved in our region,” he said.

China has pledged 50 million yuan ($7.3 million) in humanitarian assistance to Palestine and will help it build a solar-power station, Wang said.

Wang’s statement came as a group of Palestinian political prisoners in Israel’s Nafha prison announced they would join the upcoming mass hunger strike, led by imprisoned Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, scheduled for April 17, Palestinian Prisoner’s Day.

Thousands of Palestinian prisoners, led by Marwan Barghouti, to begin hunger strike in a number of Israeli prisons https://t.co/YcqnsCqvkj — Shibley Telhami (@ShibleyTelhami) April 13, 2017

In a statement released on Wednesday the prisoners — who come from several different political factions of the Palestinian independence movement — said they would unite in their demands for an end to repeated humiliations and deprivations at the hands of Israeli authorities.

“We shall gain our dignity and rights by facing the arrogance of the occupier with our empty stomachs, armed by the justness of our cause and popular support.”

(TeleSUR, PC, Social Media)