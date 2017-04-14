‘World Must Fix ‘Historical Injustice’ against Palestine’, Proclaims Chinese Foreign Minister

Apr 14 2017 / 3:51 am
A young Palestinian boy attends a protest in Ramallah with his mother. (Photo: Patrick Strickland)

On Thursday China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, said Palestinians must be able to build an independent state to correct a “historical injustice.”

In a press conference in Beijing with Palestine’s Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, Wang reiterated China’s longstanding support for an end to Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine and the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

Wang noted that 70 years after the U.N. General Assembly passed Resolution 181 calling for the creation of an independent Palestine alongside Israel, Palestinians are still being denied their independence.

“This is unfair. This kind of historical injustice must be corrected. It cannot continue,” Wang said.

In Arab League talks earlier this year,  Chinese President Xi Jinping urged that East Jerusalem should be established as the capital of the Palestinian state and warned against the “marginalization” of the Palestinian struggle for statehood.

“China supports the peaceful process in the Middle East (and) the establishment of a Palestinian state with its capital being eastern Jerusalem,” the Chinese leader said during an address to the Cairo-based Arab League. “Maintaining the legitimate interests of the Palestinian people is the responsibility of the Arab League as well as the international community.”

Wang further noted the urgency of restarting Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, which remain stalled in the face of Israel’s continued construction of illegal settlements and a U.S. administration seemingly hell-bent on entrenching the most extreme of Israel’s apartheid policies.

Palestine’s al-Maliki said he hopes China will play a greater role in brokering a peace agreement.

“And we do encourage China to do more of this kind of approach, in order to see peace ultimately achieved in our region,” he said.

China has pledged 50 million yuan ($7.3 million) in humanitarian assistance to Palestine and will help it build a solar-power station, Wang said.

Wang’s statement came as a group of Palestinian political prisoners in Israel’s Nafha prison announced they would join the upcoming mass hunger strike, led by imprisoned Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, scheduled for April 17, Palestinian Prisoner’s Day.

In a statement released on Wednesday the prisoners — who come from several different political factions of the Palestinian independence movement — said they would unite in their demands for an end to repeated humiliations and deprivations at the hands of Israeli authorities.

“We shall gain our dignity and rights by facing the arrogance of the occupier with our empty stomachs, armed by the justness of our cause and popular support.”

(TeleSUR, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Apr 14 2017 . Filed under Articles, Features, News, slider . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Recent Articles

Recent News

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors