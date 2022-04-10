11 Palestinians Injured in Israeli Raids in Occupied West Bank

April 10, 2022 Blog, News
Jenin refugee camp. (Photo: via UNRWA)

Eleven Palestinians were injured in Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Anadolu News Agency reported the Palestinian Health Ministry as saying.

Palestinian sources said that 21 people were detained by Israeli forces, including 15 in the town of Ya’bad, south of Jenin.

An Israeli military statement said eight suspects were apprehended and weapons confiscated during an operation in Ya’abd.

Sunday’s raids came one day after Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man during a raid in the Jenin refugee camp on Saturday.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

