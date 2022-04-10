WATCH: Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Woman near Bethlehem

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian woman on Sunday, as she was crossing an Israeli military checkpoint near the village of Husan, to the west of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to The Ministry of Health, the woman – who has been identified as Ghada Sabateen – was walking past the checkpoint when Israeli soldiers opened gunfire on her. She was later rushed by a private car to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, witnesses said.

BREAKING: #Israeli forces killed a #Palestinian woman on Sunday, as she was crossing an Israeli military checkpoint near the village of Husan, to the west of the occupied West Bank city of #Bethlehem. pic.twitter.com/tQ8fIKX5NX — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 10, 2022

Sabateen, 47, was a visually impaired mother of six.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the woman lost large amounts of blood and later succumbed to her injuries.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)