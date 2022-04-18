17 Palestinians Killed in Two Weeks: Their Names, Photos and Birthplaces

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, Israel has killed 17 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

On April 2, the first day of Ramadan, three people were killed near Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank: Khalil Tawalbeh, 24, from Jenin, Saeb Abahreh, 30, from al-Yamoun town, near Jenin, and Saif Abu Libdeh, 25, from Tulkarm.

On April 8, Raad Khazem, 29, a resident of the Jenin refugee camp, was killed in Yafa.

Palestinian Teenage Boy Killed by Israeli Forces near Bethlehem Viral news from Palestine now https://t.co/7eP9J27HiU pic.twitter.com/eAcwr9k4Eu — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 17, 2022

On April 9, also in Jenin, Ahmad Saadi was shot with one bullet in the head and another in the chest and arrived dead at the hospital.

On April 10, Israeli forces killed Ghada Sabateen, a 47-year-old widowed mother of six. The visually impaired woman was shot and killed in the village of Husan, near Bethlehem.

Later on that day, Maha Kazim Al-Zaatari, 24, was shot and killed near the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, Al- Khalil.

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians and wounded six others on Thursday morning, in the northern occupied West Bank district of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. Full detail now on https://t.co/yMP57aSgt5 pic.twitter.com/VCZlJMifjh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 17, 2022

On April 11, 21-year-old Mohammad Ali Ghoneim was shot by the Israeli occupation soldiers in the back during a military raid in the town of al-Khader, near Bethlehem.

On that very same day, 17-year-old Mohammad Zakarneh succumbed to the wounds he sustained during confrontations with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

On April 12, a Palestinian worker was killed by Israeli forces in Ashkelon, in Southern Israel. The worker was later identified as 40-year-old Abdullah Srour.

Israeli forces on Wednesday night killed a Palestinian youth and wounded 11 others in the town of Silwad town, video footage shows. Read more information through https://t.co/6aAyLN0dSC pic.twitter.com/MHUMTqb8Pp — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 17, 2022

On April 13, Mohammad Hasan Assaf, 34 – an attorney with the Wall and Settlements Resistance Commission – succumbed to the critical injuries he sustained after he was shot by Israeli forces in Nablus.

On April 14, Israeli forces killed two Palestinians as they stormed the Jenin refugee camp and town.

The first casualty was identified as Shas Kamamji, the brother of Ayham Kamamji, one of the Palestinian political prisoners who managed to dig their way out of the highly-fortified Gilboa prison last September.

The second fatality was identified as Mustafa Abu-Arub, a resident of the village of Misilyah.

A Palestinian man succumbed on Thursday to critical wounds he sustained the day before, during an Israeli military raid in the town of Beita, near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. Full detail on https://t.co/6dUnRPykJz pic.twitter.com/cc5aETqQBm — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 18, 2022

Also on April 14, Israeli forces fatally shot Qusai Hamamra, 14 – during a military aggression near Bethlehem – and 20-year-old Omar Olayan, near Ramallah, while 45-year-old Fawwaz Hamayel succumbed to critical wounds he sustained the day before, during an Israeli military raid in the town of Beita, near Nablus.

On April 15, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced in a press statement that 17-year-old Shawkat Kamal Abed succumbed to the serious injuries he had sustained the previous day, after being shot by Israeli military gunfire during a raid in Jenin.

(The Palestine Chronicle)