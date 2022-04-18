Israeli Islamic Party Freezes Membership in Israeli Coalition Government

The southern Israeli Islamic party, Ra’am, decided on Sunday to freeze its membership in Israel’s coalition government in protest against Israeli aggression against Al Aqsa Mosque, the Middle East Monitor reported.

This decision followed immense pressure exerted on the party after the Israeli raids and violence in Al Aqsa Mosque.

לא להגיע לכנסת בפגרה. החלטה דרמטית. pic.twitter.com/26L7VXUt0K — Ayman Odeh (@AyOdeh) April 17, 2022

The Arab-majority Joint List party mocked Ra’am’s decision and said it was freezing its membership in the Knesset and coalition for two weeks, while the government is in recess.

Ayman Odeh, head of the Arab majority Joint List party, tweeted: “Not coming to the Knesset during recess. A dramatic decision.”

The Joint List’s Ofer Cassif, a Jewish member of the Arab coalition, said: “Ra’am’s announcement of freezing their membership in the coalition during the Knesset’s recess is like announcing a diet during Ramadan.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)