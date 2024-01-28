174 Palestinians Killed in 24 Hours – Israel’s Genocidal War on Gaza Continues

Scores of Palestinians were killed over the last 24 hours as Israel continues its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip for the 114th day in a row.

In the early hours of Sunday, several civilians were killed as Israeli airstrikes and artillery bombardment targeted various areas in Khan Yunis and other locations in the southern and western neighborhoods of Gaza City.

Medical sources reported the killing and wounding of several civilians in the artillery shelling that targeted the Al-Amal neighborhood in Khan Yunis.

Israeli warplanes also carried out a series of airstrikes on the Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood in the southwest of Gaza City and the western areas of the city, resulting in the death and injury of numerous civilians, including children and women.

Additionally, Israeli artillery shelled several areas in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that 30 unidentified bodies are still in the morgue at Nasser Medical Complex, awaiting burial, while 150 victims were buried in the complex’s courtyard last night due to the Israeli military siege around the hospital.

According to the ministry, the Israeli occupation forces committed 18 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip yesterday, resulting in 174 deaths and 310 injuries in the past 24 hours alone.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 26,422 Palestinians have been killed, and 65,087 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)