Palestinian FM: Israel’s Use of Vaccines for International Diplomacy is Immoral

Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister Riyad Maliki today considered Israel’s offer of corona vaccines to some countries in exchange for political concessions as immoral.

This is “a political blackmail and an immoral act” intended to exploit the humanitarian needs of these countries in return for political concessions, Malki told the official Voice of Palestine radio.

Israel gives vaccine to allies such as Czech Republic & Honduras. But doesn’t Israel have a moral obligation to inoculate Palestinians under its occupation? They are waiting https://t.co/dv3dZzOgOU — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 24, 2021

“It shows the absence of moral values,” he said, vowing to expose “this exploitation of the humanitarian needs of these countries” and to get directly in touch with these countries in order to urge them to reject this political blackmail.

Malki also made reference to the report of the High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding Israel’s failure to conduct fair and impartial investigations into its violations against the Palestinian people, describing it as important.

The report clearly condemned the Israeli occupation for its violations in the occupied Palestinian territories, and the extent of its commitment to implement its international obligations, said the Foreign Minister.

Israeli government shares coronavirus vaccine with countries that recognise Jerusalem as its capital https://t.co/gzgRwEtjSn — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) February 25, 2021

Maliki said that Israel, and in cooperation with the United States and some European countries, is leading a big campaign to drop Item 7 of the Human Rights Council report because it highlights in detail the Israeli violations and calls for its accountability.

“We will do all that we can to thwart all attempts to remove Item 7 as long as Israel is taking measures and committing crimes against our people, in complete violation of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions,” said Malki.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)