20 Palestinians Displaced as Israel Forces Family to Demolish House in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Three Palestinian households of 20 members, in the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, became homeless on Saturday after they were forced by the Israeli municipality of Jerusalem to demolish the building where they live, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that the Nassar family, who lives in the Wadi Qaddum quarter of Silwan, was forced to demolish its own building, after being forced to do so by the Israeli municipality, under the pretext it was built without a permit.

The occupation forces demolished the home of the Nassar family in the Wadi Qaddoum neighborhood in the town of Silwan#savesilwan#Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/v2LyTLQSJl — BASEL 𓂆 🇵🇸 (@bani_basel) December 11, 2021

Jawad Nassar, the owner of one of the apartments, said that he, his brother and his nephew had no other option but to demolish the building themselves, in order to avoid paying unreasonable demolition costs to the Israeli municipality, in the event it carried out the demolition.

Palestinians in Jerusalem say they are forced to build without a permit because getting a building permit is nearly impossible, as the right-wing mayor and city council attempt to keep the city’s Palestinian population at a bare minimum while multiplying its Jewish residents by approving the construction of thousands of new housing units in illegal Jewish settlements.

Photo | Members of the Nassar family in occupied Jerusalem sit on the rubble of their homes after they were demolished today at the order of the all-Israeli municipality of Jerusalem.#SaveJerusalem pic.twitter.com/ocdOswbc6b — V PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@V_Palestine20) December 11, 2021

Almost 75 percent of applications for a permit by the Palestinian citizens of Jerusalem are rejected by the municipality, according to rights groups.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)