WATCH: Explosions in Palestinian Refugee Camp in Lebanon Cause Casualties

December 11, 2021 Uncategorized
Burj el Shamali Camp. (Photo: Marion Kawas, Palestine Chronicle)

Several explosions shook a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon on Friday night, residents said, adding that the nature of the blasts was not immediately clear. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that there were casualties.

A Palestinian source inside the camp said that at least 12 people had been injured and there were an unknown number of fatalities.

Ambulances rushed to the scene in the Burj Shamali camp, in the port city of Tyre, camp residents told The Associated Press speaking over the phone.

Initial reports said a fire had started in a diesel tanker and spread to a nearby mosque.

The NNA said the army cordoned off the area, preventing people from entering or leaving the camp.

Lebanon is home to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their decedents. Many live in the 12 refugee camps that are scattered around the small Mediterranean country.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

