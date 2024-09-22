21 Gaza Schools Hit, 267 Displaced Killed since August – Euro-Med Rejects Israeli Allegations

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The attack in Zaytoun “is a new crime to be added to a series of potential war crimes committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip,” according to Euro-Med Monitor.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said on Saturday that the Israeli army has bombed since August around 21 schools housing displaced Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip claiming the lives of 267 Palestinians and injuring hundreds others, Anadolu news agency reported.

The Human Rights organization’s statement came on the same day the Israeli occupation army targeted a school in the Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City, killing 22 displaced Palestinians.

The attack “is a new crime to be added to a series of potential war crimes committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip,” according to a statement issued by the organization and reported by Anadolu.

The Euro-Mediterranean described the repeated attacks on schools sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as “a blatant violation of the principles of distinction, military necessity, and proportionality.”

The human rights group denounced the Israeli occupation army’s attempts to justify its attacks on schools claiming that these educational establishments – turned shelters – are being used by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

The allegations have been repeatedly and strongly denied by Palestinians throughout the nearly one-year-old genocide.

“No evidence was given to prove the validity of the Israeli claims,” the human rights organization said.

Systematic Targeting of Schools

At least 22 Palestinians, including children, were killed and several others injured on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced people in the Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City, the Gaza government media office said.

“This brutal massacre claimed the lives of 22 martyrs so far, including 13 children, 6 women, and a 3-month-old fetus,” the office said in a statement.

🚨 Horrific scenes emerge from the Israelil on the Al-Zaytoun "C" School in Gaza City, in the northern #Gaza Strip. At least 21 Palestinians were killed and many others wounded. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/iZQuS6QmBc pic.twitter.com/QPWsqKtu9M — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 21, 2024

“Additionally, this crime resulted in 30 injuries, 9 of which were children who had limbs amputated, while the remaining injuries were severe burns. Moreover, 2 individuals are still missing,” it added.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas said in a statement on Saturday that the massacre “is a war crime under US cover.”

“The brutal Zionist airstrikes continue to target unarmed civilians in the Gaza Strip, with the criminal occupation army committing several massacres in recent hours,” the statement said.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,391 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,760 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)