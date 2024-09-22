‘Heinous, Vile Crimes’ – Al-Houthi Says Israel Will not Achieve Its Goals

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The leader of Ansarallah stated that Israel constitutes a threat to humanity due to its “brutality, criminality, corruption, tyranny, and danger to human society.”

The leader of the Yemeni group Ansarallah, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, said on Saturday that regardless of “how heinous and vile” the Israeli crimes are, Tel Aviv will not achieve its goals.

In a speech he delivered on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the September 21 Revolution in Yemen, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said that the battle of all the resistance groups, whether in Palestine or Lebanon and any other country of the Axis of Resistance, is one against Israel and its “partners.”

“What the fighters in Lebanon, Palestine, and all the fighters of our nation believe in is the inevitability of the downfall of the Israeli enemy, for it is a temporary entity,” al-Houthi said.

He reiterated Yemen’s unwavering support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people and “all the free people of our nation.”

‘Shaking Operation’

On the missile strike on Yaffa last week, al-Houthi described the act as “a major, impactful, and shaking operation against the enemy.”

“The missile strike penetrated all of the enemy’s defense systems, a significant achievement by the grace of Allah, the Almighty, within the context of the requirements of the fifth stage,” al-Houthi vowing that this type of attacks against Israel will continue.

Ansarallah’s leader touched as well on the “operation of downing the American MQ-9 reconnaissance drone” describing it as a very significant accomplishment “in the context of the confrontation with the enemies.”

The Yemeni leader denounced the Israeli terror-cyber attacks across Lebanon this week, which he said were intended to kill thousands of people by “planting of bombs in devices” and were carried out “with shameless audacity and aggression.”

He also condemned the targeting of Hezbollah’s leaders and fighters by Israel due to the significant role the Lebanese resistance plays as a support front.

“The Israeli enemy’s crime of targeting the leaders and fighters of Hezbollah, along with civilians, is an escalatory step and a criminal and brutal aggression,” al-Houthi stressed.

Al-Houthi revealed that the ongoing mobilization campaign is a successful one that was able to recruit around half a million trainees so far on top of the hundreds of thousands who “have previously been trained within the military formation.”

On the 10th anniversary of the September 21 Revolution, the leader of Ansarallah congratulated the Yemeni people on the occasion which he said achieved “freedom and independence” for the country.

“The opposing direction to the September 21 Revolution, led by the Americans and Israelis is the biggest loser because they lost their direct control over our country,” he stressed.

Yemen’s Unwavering Support

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen’s Ansarallah group, issued a warning to Israel last month, threatening “painful” attacks from the “axis of resistance.”

This comes after a series of attacks on three ships in the Red Sea over the past 24 hours.

In a televised address on August 22, al-Houthi declared that a response to the assassinations of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31 and Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in Beirut, 24 hours earlier, is imminent.

He indicated that the planning of this response was a reason for its delay and stressed that Israel’s anxiety and anticipation are part of the intended impact.

Al-Houthi commended the Colombian President’s decision to ban coal exports to Israel to avoid contributing to the suffering of the Palestinian people. Instead, he harshly criticized Arab regimes that continue to export fruits and food to Israel.

(The Palestine Chronicle)