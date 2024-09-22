GAZA LIVE BLOG: Hezbollah Strikes Deep Inside Israel | Massacre in Shati | Massive Damage in Haifa – Day 352

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese group Hezbollah announced in a statement on Sunday night that it targeted the Ramat David military base and airport with dozens of Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 missiles. Two hours later, the group said that it targeted the same base yet once more. The attacks, according to the group, were a response to the repeated Israeli attacks that targeted various Lebanese regions, which led to the death of many civilians. Six Palestinians were killed as a result of the bombing that targeted Kafr Qasim School in Al-Shati Camp. 41,431 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,818 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Sunday, September 22, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We carried out two air attacks with squadrons of suicide drones on newly established positions of the occupation soldiers around the “Al-Manara” site and the “Yiftach” barracks, and hit their targets accurately.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted a D9 military bulldozer with a tandem missile in the Al-Shawka area east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip

CHANNEL 23: More than a million Israelis are within range of Hezbollah’s fire.

NETANYAHU: If Hezbollah doesn’t get the message, I promise they will.

GALLANT: We will continue our operations against Hezbollah until the residents of the north return.

Sunday, September 22, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: One person was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY: About 150 rockets, cruise missiles and drones were fired towards northern Israel during the night and morning.

ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens are sounding in Margaliot, Kiryat Shmona and Manara in northern Israel.

Sunday, September 22, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

PPC: Israeli occupation forces arrested 10 Palestinians, including a child and former prisoners, in the occupied West Bank.

KIRYAT BIALIK MAYOR: For a year we were afraid that the rocket fire would reach us, and now it has happened.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Tel Aviv Stock Exchange declines amid escalating war in the north.

Sunday, September 22, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

FORMER MOSSAD CHIEF: The Netanyahu government knew that every airstrike could kill the kidnapped, and it did not mind.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinian citizens were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a school housing displaced people in the Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City.

Over half a million settlers fled to shelters tonight. At least eight wounded have been reported in Afula and five in Haifa. pic.twitter.com/4e9t6QUZ3Z — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 22, 2024

ANADOLU AGENCY: Six Palestinians were killed as a result of the bombing that targeted Kafr Qasim School in Al-Shati Camp.

ISRAELI ARMY: We bombed launch pads and military installations in southern Lebanon.

PRCS: Another Palestinian was shot by Israeli occupation forces in Nablus in the occupied West Bank. This comes shortly after the announcement that a Palestinian child was injured by the occupation forces’ bullets in Nablus during their ongoing raid on the city.

MAARIV: 12 homes were damaged, cars burned, and trees fell in the town of Kiryat Bialik near Haifa as a result of Hezbollah shelling at dawn today.

KAN (citing former Israeli army official): If war breaks out, Tel Aviv will become like Sderot.

CHANNEL 12: Eight wounded people arrived at the hospital for treatment.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Air raid sirens sounded in the southern Golan Heights after aircraft and missiles infiltrated the area.

ISRAELI HEALTH MINISTRY: Hospitals in northern Israel have been instructed to move their operations to facilities with additional protection from rocket and mortar fire.

A settler from Kiryat Bialik, north of Haifa, told the Israeli newspaper "Maariv:" "We have never seen anything like this before, not even in 2006. We all assumed that there would be a response from Hezbollah, but we did not think it would be this strong, especially when there is… pic.twitter.com/PE3pW5s79F — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

CNN (citing Israeli official): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu postponed attending the United Nations General Assembly due to escalating tensions with the Lebanese Hezbollah.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We targeted targets in the south of our occupied territories with drones.

KAN: A 225% increase in the number of Israelis suffering from psychological trauma following the escalation and the launching of rockets from southern Lebanon.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Hospitals in Haifa and northern Israel cancel non-essential surgeries and operate under emergency conditions.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The Israeli army radio quoted the head of the Israeli Golan Heights Council calling for an invasion of Lebanon to deter Hezbollah.

🚨 Large destruction caused by Hezbollah rockets in settlements near and in Haifa. pic.twitter.com/JfKtQRGEXd — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 22, 2024

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and another was injured by Israeli drone fire in the Nuwairi area, west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

IRANIAN FM: The Iranian Foreign Minister threatened Israel, stressing that “the crimes of the Zionist entity in Lebanon will not pass without a response.”

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: The death toll from the Israeli raid on the southern suburbs of Beirut last Friday has risen to 45.

Sunday, September 22, 09:20 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli shelling on the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

ISRAEL MEDIA: Four injured and significant damage in Kiryat Bialik following rockets from Lebanon.

RAMBAM HOSPITAL: Nine Israelis injured as a result of rocket shelling on northern Haifa

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli shelling on areas south of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood and Al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City.

The target of Hezbollah's operation tonight using dozens of newly unveiled Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 missiles was the "Ramat David" Air Base southeast of Haifa. The base, which is the main air base in northern Israel, was visited by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant just last week… pic.twitter.com/aua7MVBrWh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 22, 2024

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Continuous artillery shelling targeting the western Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-MAYADEEN:

Israeli raids on the towns of Aita al-Shaab, Taybeh, Khiam and the Jarmaq area at the Litani River. Israeli raids on the towns of Mahmoudiya, Al-Aishiya, Ain Qana and the outskirts of the town of Zibqin. Israeli raids on the towns of Yatar, Majdal Zun, Al-Zarariyeh, Ansar, Al-Khiam and the outskirts of villages in the province of Al-Tuffah.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

Four people killed and 15 others injured as a result of Israeli shelling of a house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. The Israeli occupation army blows up residential buildings south of Gaza City.

Explosions, fire and panic across Israel as Hezbollah retaliates pic.twitter.com/Ftwd7LEMEc — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 22, 2024

AL-MAYADEEN: The occupation army launches raids on the villages of Yatar, Majdal Zun, Al-Zarariya, Ansar, valleys and the outskirts of villages in the province of Al-Tuffah.

ISRAELI MEDIA: More than 120 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the north.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling north of the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Sunday, September 22, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: This operation comes in support of Gaza. It is also a preliminary response to the brutal massacre committed by the enemy in various Lebanese regions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunday, September 22, 07:45 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the military-industrial complexes of the Rafael military company with Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 missiles.

ISRAELI MEDIA: At least two drones penetrated the southern Golan from Iraq.

🚨 As reports of rocket impacts begin to arrive, footage emerges of a direct rocket impact in “Kiryat Bialik” north of Haifa. pic.twitter.com/ANxSuf2DHX — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 07:25 am (GMT+2)

HAARETZ: Three Israelis were injured when rockets landed in the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Bialik.

ISRAEL’S CHANNEL 12: About 75 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel.

Sunday, September 22, 07:15 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA:

Sirens renewed in Krayot and Haifa Bay. Sirens in several industrial zones near the border with Lebanon.

AL-MAYADEEN: A large number of rockets fired from South Lebanon.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE OF IRAQ: Our mujahideen targeted a vital target in our occupied territories with drones.

Palestinians in Al-Nasira in Palestine48 cheer and pose with a long-range missile fired at military targets southeast of Haifa. pic.twitter.com/aSqy2k3Lm1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 22, 2024

ISRAELI MEDIA:

A number of settlers injured by rockets north of Haifa and the Lower Galilee. 75 rockets fired towards the north of Israel and three were wounded in Kiryat Bialik. A large fire broke out north of Haifa following rocket shelling from Lebanon. Hezbollah paralyzes the northern part of the country.

ISRAELI ARMY: Two drones, launched from Iraq, were intercepted over Eilat.

