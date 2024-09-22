GAZA LIVE BLOG: Hezbollah Strikes Deep Inside Israel | Massacre in Shati | Massive Damage in Haifa – Day 352

September 22, 2024 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Hezbollah's retaliatory strikes reached several targets deep inside Israel. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Lebanese group Hezbollah announced in a statement on Sunday night that it targeted the Ramat David military base and airport with dozens of Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 missiles. Two hours later, the group said that it targeted the same base yet once more.

The attacks, according to the group, were a response to the repeated Israeli attacks that targeted various Lebanese regions, which led to the death of many civilians.

Six Palestinians were killed as a result of the bombing that targeted Kafr Qasim School in Al-Shati Camp.

41,431 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,818 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Sunday, September 22, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We carried out two air attacks with squadrons of suicide drones on newly established positions of the occupation soldiers around the “Al-Manara” site and the “Yiftach” barracks, and hit their targets accurately.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted a D9 military bulldozer with a tandem missile in the Al-Shawka area east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip

CHANNEL 23: More than a million Israelis are within range of Hezbollah’s fire.

NETANYAHU: If Hezbollah doesn’t get the message, I promise they will.

GALLANT: We will continue our operations against Hezbollah until the residents of the north return.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 41,431 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,818 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

21 Gaza Schools Hit, 267 Displaced Killed since August – Euro-Med Rejects Israeli Allegations

Sunday, September 22, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: One person was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY: About 150 rockets, cruise missiles and drones were fired towards northern Israel during the night and morning.

ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens are sounding in Margaliot, Kiryat Shmona and Manara in northern Israel.

Ramat Ravid, Rafael Bombarded – What were Hezbollah’s Main Targets?

Sunday, September 22, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

PPC: Israeli occupation forces arrested 10 Palestinians, including a child and former prisoners, in the occupied West Bank.

KIRYAT BIALIK MAYOR: For a year we were afraid that the rocket fire would reach us, and now it has happened.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Tel Aviv Stock Exchange declines amid escalating war in the north.

Sunday, September 22, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

FORMER MOSSAD CHIEF: The Netanyahu government knew that every airstrike could kill the kidnapped, and it did not mind.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinian citizens were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a school housing displaced people in the Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City.

ANADOLU AGENCY: Six Palestinians were killed as a result of the bombing that targeted Kafr Qasim School in Al-Shati Camp.

ISRAELI ARMY: We bombed launch pads and military installations in southern Lebanon.

PRCS: Another Palestinian was shot by Israeli occupation forces in Nablus in the occupied West Bank. This comes shortly after the announcement that a Palestinian child was injured by the occupation forces’ bullets in Nablus during their ongoing raid on the city.

MAARIV: 12 homes were damaged, cars burned, and trees fell in the town of Kiryat Bialik near Haifa as a result of Hezbollah shelling at dawn today.

KAN (citing former Israeli army official): If war breaks out, Tel Aviv will become like Sderot.

CHANNEL 12: Eight wounded people arrived at the hospital for treatment.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Air raid sirens sounded in the southern Golan Heights after aircraft and missiles infiltrated the area.

ISRAELI HEALTH MINISTRY: Hospitals in northern Israel have been instructed to move their operations to facilities with additional protection from rocket and mortar fire.

Sunday, September 22, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

CNN (citing Israeli official): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu postponed attending the United Nations General Assembly due to escalating tensions with the Lebanese Hezbollah.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We targeted targets in the south of our occupied territories with drones.

KAN: A 225% increase in the number of Israelis suffering from psychological trauma following the escalation and the launching of rockets from southern Lebanon.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Hospitals in Haifa and northern Israel cancel non-essential surgeries and operate under emergency conditions.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The Israeli army radio quoted the head of the Israeli Golan Heights Council calling for an invasion of Lebanon to deter Hezbollah.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and another was injured by Israeli drone fire in the Nuwairi area, west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

IRANIAN FM: The Iranian Foreign Minister threatened Israel, stressing that “the crimes of the Zionist entity in Lebanon will not pass without a response.”

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: The death toll from the Israeli raid on the southern suburbs of Beirut last Friday has risen to 45.

Sunday, September 22, 09:20 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli shelling on the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

ISRAEL MEDIA: Four injured and significant damage in Kiryat Bialik following rockets from Lebanon.

RAMBAM HOSPITAL: Nine Israelis injured as a result of rocket shelling on northern Haifa

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli shelling on areas south of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood and Al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Continuous artillery shelling targeting the western Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-MAYADEEN:

Israeli raids on the towns of Aita al-Shaab, Taybeh, Khiam and the Jarmaq area at the Litani River.

Israeli raids on the towns of Mahmoudiya, Al-Aishiya, Ain Qana and the outskirts of the town of Zibqin.

Israeli raids on the towns of Yatar, Majdal Zun, Al-Zarariyeh, Ansar, Al-Khiam and the outskirts of villages in the province of Al-Tuffah.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

Four people killed and 15 others injured as a result of Israeli shelling of a house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation army blows up residential buildings south of Gaza City.

AL-MAYADEEN: The occupation army launches raids on the villages of Yatar, Majdal Zun, Al-Zarariya, Ansar, valleys and the outskirts of villages in the province of Al-Tuffah.

ISRAELI MEDIA: More than 120 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the north.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling north of the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Sunday, September 22, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: This operation comes in support of Gaza. It is also a preliminary response to the brutal massacre committed by the enemy in various Lebanese regions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunday, September 22, 07:45 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the military-industrial complexes of the Rafael military company with Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 missiles.

ISRAELI MEDIA: At least two drones penetrated the southern Golan from Iraq.

Sunday, September 22, 07:25 am (GMT+2)

HAARETZ: Three Israelis were injured when rockets landed in the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Bialik.

ISRAEL’S CHANNEL 12: About 75 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel.

Sunday, September 22, 07:15 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA:

Sirens renewed in Krayot and Haifa Bay.

Sirens in several industrial zones near the border with Lebanon.

AL-MAYADEEN: A large number of rockets fired from South Lebanon.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE OF IRAQ: Our mujahideen targeted a vital target in our occupied territories with drones.

ISRAELI MEDIA:

A number of settlers injured by rockets north of Haifa and the Lower Galilee.

75 rockets fired towards the north of Israel and three were wounded in Kiryat Bialik.

A large fire broke out north of Haifa following rocket shelling from Lebanon.

Hezbollah paralyzes the northern part of the country.

ISRAELI ARMY: Two drones, launched from Iraq, were intercepted over Eilat.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*