Worshippers are Back: Stunning Images from Gaza’s Al-Sayid Hashim Mosque

By Fawzi Mahmoud

After a 70-day closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, mosques in the Gaza Strip reopened their doors to worshippers, though with strict guidelines to ensure that the deadly COVID-19 disease remains under control.

Worshippers, who were overjoyed by the announcement, flocked to mosques wearing face masks while still practicing social distancing.

Last Friday, I visited Al-Sayid Hashim Mosque, one of the largest and oldest mosques in the Strip, located in the Darraj neighborhood in Gaza’s Old City. The mosque is particularly revered because it hosts the tomb of Prophet Mohammed’s great grandfather Hashim ibn Abd al-Manaf.

(The Palestine Chronicle)