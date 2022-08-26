At a Massive Rally, Islamic Jihad Leader Says Israel Reneged on Its Truce Committments (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hundreds of Palestinians took part on Thursday in the first post-war rally organized by the Islamic Jihad Movement in the besieged Gaza Strip.

A Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Gaza attended the rally, entitled ‘The Road to Jerusalem’.

During the rally, the leader of the group, Ziad Al-Nakhala, released pre-recorded remarks, accusing Israel of reneging on its commitments under a truce that ended a deadly three-day Israeli assault earlier this month.

“The enemy is still evading the commitments it made to our brothers in Egypt,” The New Arab reported al-Nakhala as saying.

“The enemy government must bear full responsibility for that,” al-Nakhala added.

On August 5, Israel launched what it called a ‘preemptive’ military operation on the Gaza Strip. The three-day intense bombardment killed 49 Palestinians, including 17 children, and wounded over 350 more.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)