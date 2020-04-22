Israeli Forces Block Main Access to West Bank Village, Clash with Residents

Dozens of Palestinians from the northern West Bank village of Qusra clashed today with Israeli soldiers after the army blocked the main access road to their village with cement blocks, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Abdul Azeem Wadi, an activist with the Popular Committee against Settlements, told WAFA that the army blocked the main entrance to the village, located south of the city of Nablus, leading to clashes with the village residents who were protesting the closure.

Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated metal bullets and teargas canisters at the residents causing several injuries, all light.

Closing the main entrance causes serious movement problems for the village residents.

According to the human rights organization B’tselem, “restricting movement is one of the main tools Israel employs to enforce its regime of occupation.”

“Israel imposes restrictions on the movement of Palestinians within the West Bank, and travel between it and the Gaza Strip, into East Jerusalem, Israel, and abroad,” B’tselem added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)