24 Israeli Massacres in 24 Hours: Over 200 Palestinians Killed in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel has committed 24 massacres in 24 hours, killing at least 210 Palestinians and wounding hundreds more, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Wednesday.

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed and others were injured in the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that three displaced Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling in front of the Red Crescent headquarters in Khan Yunis.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Israeli occupation army committed 24 massacres in the Strip, killing 210 martyrs and 386 injured within 24 hours. 25,700 Palestinians have been killed, and 63,730 wounded in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

“Three displaced individuals were killed, and two others were injured due to the occupation’s targeting in front of the northern gate of the PRCS headquarters in Khan Yunis,” the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on X.

Areas around the main hospitals in Khan Younis, crowded with thousands of displaced Gazans, have been experiencing heavy Israeli bombardment and shelling since Monday.

Anadolu news agency cited Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, as saying that terrified staff, patients and displaced people are trapped inside the few remaining hospitals in Khan Younis as heavy fighting continues.

“I call on all parties to take every precaution to minimize harm and protect civilians, medical facilities and personnel and UN premises in accordance with international law,” Lazzarini reportedly reiterated.

Doctors Without Borders expressed its concern for the safety of those inside Nasser Hospital, due to the ongoing shelling in its vicinity, stressing that they must be protected and allowed to leave if they want.

The organization said it is impossible for the wounded individuals to be transferred due to the ongoing shelling.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 25,700 Palestinians have been killed, and 63,730 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, Anadolu)