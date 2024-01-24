Norway: Gaza Hell on Earth | Lavrov: Urgent Action | Khan Yunis: Hundreds Killed, Wounded | MSF: Protect Nasser Hospital – Day110

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On the 110th day of the Israeli genocide in Gaza, little has changed as far as Israel’s coveted victory. To the contrary, judging by the Maghazi operation and the ongoing Khan Yunis battles, the Palestinian Resistance seems to be getting stronger by the day. Meanwhile, Arab Resistance, namely Hezbollah in Lebanon and Ansarallah al Houthis in Yemen, continue to strike at Israeli positions, or Israel-bound ships, completely unintimidated by Israeli and Western threats. The humanitarian situation, however, is worsening, as nearly 800,000 Palestinians are reportedly experiencing extreme hunger. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 25,490 Palestinians have been killed, and 63,354 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Wednesday, January 24, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

LAPID: Our soldiers are being killed every day and the hope for the return of the prisoners is diminishing.

UNRWA: Education in Gaza is destroyed and hundreds of thousands have been deprived of it.

WHO: The situation in Khan Yunis hospitals is catastrophic.

WFP: World Food Program Regional Director Corinne Fleischer called for safe passage to reach those affected in all of the Gaza Strip, not just in the south.

AL-JAZEERA: Dozens of Israelis – including families of prisoners and soldiers – tried today, Wednesday, to prevent trucks from entering the Gaza Strip from the Kerem Shalom crossing.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported a partial return of communications in the Gaza Strip and the continued interruption of Internet service.

HAMAS: Hamas announced on Wednesday that it rejects the statements of the Strategic Policy Coordinator at the US National Security Council, John Kirby, in which he said that the future of Gaza after the war cannot include the movement.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We are engaged in fierce clashes in Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces bombed with artillery the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Three displaced people were killed and two others were injured, after the Israeli occupation forces targeted the northern gate of the association’s headquarters in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/jL7YNiSkRZ pic.twitter.com/vGcH9akXFo — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 24, 2024

Wednesday, January 24, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army continues to besiege Al-Khair Hospital and Al-Aqsa University, which houses displaced persons west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT IN GAZA: We fear that what happened in the north will happen in Khan Yunis, in terms of imposing a tight siege and preventing the entry of aid.

IRAQI GOVERNMENT: We will take all legal measures against the American bombing, including submitting a complaint to the UN Security Council.

Wednesday, January 24, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army bombed with artillery on Wednesday in the vicinity of the Grand Mosque in the center of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

UN OFFICIAL: Israel’s destruction of homes near the border fence in the Gaza Strip may constitute a war crime. The UN official added that Israel, being an occupying power, is obligated not to participate in the indiscriminate destruction of property.

CHINESE FM: The highest priority is to stop the war in Gaza as quickly as possible and prevent the conflict from getting out of control. We call for an end to the actions against civilian ships in the Red Sea, to avoid inflaming tensions, and to protect the security of navigation. We believe that the Security Council has never authorized any country to use force against Yemen.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Three displaced people were killed and two others were injured, after the Israeli occupation forces targeted the northern gate of the association’s headquarters in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

ANSARALLAH LEADER: We will continue naval attacks as long as the war on Gaza continues.

Wednesday, January 24, 08:45 am (GMT+2)

NORWAY: Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide:

We must achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, a significant increase in humanitarian aid and a two-state solution. We want to host a humanitarian conference for the reconstruction of Gaza, and the situation there is like hell on earth.

